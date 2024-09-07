Bernal's Excellent Start Spoiled in 1-0 Loss

September 7, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jonatan Bernal

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jonatan Bernal(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies pitching staff didn't allow a run in regulation, but the bats weren't able to come through as Columbia fell 1-0 to the Charleston RiverDogs in 10 innings at Segra Park Saturday night. The Fireflies played in front of their second sell-out crowd of the season as 7,480 fans flocked to support the Fireflies Saturday.

The last time the Fireflies finished a 1-0 game was in a 1-0 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans July 21.

It took extras to decide the contest Saturday. In the top of the 10th, Charleston broke the scoreless tie. With one out and Adrian Santana at second, Emilien Pitre laced a single to place runners on the corners for Angel Mateo. Mateo lifted a sacrifice fly to center that allowed Santana to score to plate the only run of the ball game.

In the bottom of the 10th, Andy Rodriguez came out for the save and shut down Columbia in order to strand Daniel Vazquez at second and seal the loss.

Both starters were spectacular Saturday night at Segra Park. Jonatan Bernal was lights out for Columbia. He spun six scoreless innings while facing just one more than the minimum. Bernal allowed a single hit and a walked one batter, but what was most impressive was the righty's pitch count. Bernal finished six frames with 58 tosses, 42 of which were strikes.

Ismael Michel worked two perfect innings and then allowed a pair of walks while getting just one out in the top of the ninth. The Fireflies went with Elvis Novas (L, 0-4), who tossed just one pitch to induce a 6-3 double play to keep the game scoreless heading into the home half of the ninth.

Trevor Harrison spun five scoreless innings while only allowing two hits and three walks. He fanned five batters before handing things off to T.J. Nichols (W, 4-6). Nichols worked four scoreless innings to ensure a clean slate as the two teams approached extra innings.

The Fireflies close out the 2024 season tomorrow night at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Yunior Marte (0-0, 2.08 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Charleston counters with LHP Jeremy Pilon (1-0, 1.64 ERA).

Tomorrow is Fan Appreciation Day at Segra Park. We're giving away nine huge prizes to fans in attendance including a TV and a Nintendo Switch and post-game, we'll have a full team post-game autograph session, kids run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and one final fireworks show to cap off a fantastic season.

