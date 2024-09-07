Lynchburg Nabs Second Straight Win

September 7, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Lynchburg picked up their second win of the week, handing the FredNats a 5-1 defeat. FXBG is now 38-26 (73-57), and Lynchburg is 30-32 (67-61).

The Hillcats grabbed an early lead with a couple of RBI singles in the top of the second inning, but Nate Ochoa got a run back for the Freddies with his base hit in the bottom of the frame.

That was all the offense the Nats could muster, as Hillcat starter Jackson Humphries was excellent. The southpaw spun five innings with just the one run, while racking up nine strikeouts against one walk.

Lynchburg ran their lead to 5-1 with three runs in the top of the third, as their pitching staff finished the game out with seven scoreless frames to beat the Nats 5-1. Humphries (3-6) picked up the win, and Brayan Romero (0-2) took the loss.

In the final game of the regular season, Camilo Sanchez (0-1, 5.79) makes his first FredNat start, against Rafe Schlesinger (0-1, 5.79).

