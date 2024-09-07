Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Charleston 9.7

The Fireflies play their penultimate game of the year tonight against the Charleston RiverDogs at 6:05 pm. RHP Jonatan Bernal (1-4, 3.91 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Trevor Harrison (2-0, 3.60 ERA).

Tonight is Harry Potter Night presented by Lowe's Foods. Hop aboard the Hogwarts Express and enjoy a magical experience at the Ballpark. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Hogwarts House Scarf, there'll be a Hogwarts Express Photo Opportunity, fans can purchase Batter Beer at concession stands and after the game we'll close things out with a magical fireworks show. Limited Tickets Remain, so buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

FIREFLIES SHUTOUT BY RIVERDOGS ON GRATEFUL DEAD NIGHT: A five-run top of the ninth sealed the deal as the Fireflies fell 8-0 to the Charleston RiverDogs Friday evening at Segra Park. Logan Martin started the game on the mound for the Fireflies. The former Kentucky Wildcat spun another gem Friday, pitching five innings of scoreless baseball. The righty finishes the 2024 season with an 11-inning scoreless streak.

THE SORTING HAT'S SONG: Tuesday, Yunior Marte made his Carolina League debut. He worked 4.1 innings and allowed just a single run off of five scattered hits while the righty punched out four hitters. He'll start his Carolina League career with a 2.08 ERA after recording a 9.92 ERA in the ACL this season.

NICHOLAS FLAMEL'S SORCERER'S STONE: Callan Moss has been on a hot streak since joining the Fireflies. Moss has reached base safely in all 20 games he has played for Columbia, including two suspended games that began before he was signed by the Royals. The 20-game on-base streak matches Blake Mitchell's 20-game on-base streak that ran from June 1-28 for the longest run from a Fireflies player in 2024. During the run, Moss is slashing .333/.472/.456. It's the Fireflies' longest on-base streak since Trevor Werner ended the 2023 season on a 24-game stretch that started August 12, 2023.

PRACTICING FOR O.W.Ls:: Tuesday, Austin Charles drove in two RBI thanks to a late homer to give him 60 RBI on the campaign. In 2023 only one Fireflies hitter finished the season with 55 or more RBI: Brett Squires, who had 69 RBI. The Fireflies single-season RBI record belongs to Juan Carlos Negret, who drove in 76 runs in a shortened 2021 season thanks in part to a franchise record 23 homers in a single season.

THE BOY WHO LIVED: Wednesday, Felix Arronde struck out one over a handful of innings as he got a no-decision at Augusta. The righty leads the Fireflies with 98 punchouts on the season. His 98 strikeouts are tied for the most in a single-season for the Fireflies since 2020. Both Adrian Alcantara (2021) and Shane Panzini (2023) also have 98 strikeouts for the most in a single year since the schedule was shortened to 132 games.

THE TRIWIZARD TOURNAMENT: After a tough start to September that continued Friday where the bullpen allowed five earned runs over four innings, the relief corp has a 3.13 ERA through 129 games this season. Although the Fireflies kicked-off the month with the best bullpen ERA in Minor League Baseball, that is still good for the fifth-best mark in all of Minor League Baseball. The Fireflies trail the Midland RockHounds (2.92 ERA), the Harrisburg Senators (3.07 ERA), fellow Carolina League opponent the Down East Wood Ducks (3.05 ERA) and the Hudson Valley Renegades (3.06 ERA).

THE CHAMBER HAS BEEN REOPENED: Thursday night, the Fireflies matched their 2017 win total (68). Now they have three opportunities to win their 69th game and set 2024 alone for the most wins in franchise history.

END OF THE YEAR FEAST: The Fireflies final game of the season is this Sunday at Segra Park! Thank you for your coverage of Fireflies Baseball this season! We look forward to seeing you at Fireflies Holiday Lights in November.

