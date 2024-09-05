Woodies Edge GreenJackets, 6-5

September 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kinston, NC - Your Woodies hosted Game 3 of the series against the Augusta GreenJackets tonight.

The GreenJackets left one base runner on in the top of the first inning after a single from Garcia.

The Woodies went three up, three down to end the first inning. Augusta started the second inning off with a single from Verdung, but he was caught stealing second base. The Wood Ducks left one base runner stranded in the bottom of the second. Augusta scored one run in the top of the third things to a walk, a pick-off error by the Wood Ducks pitcher (Larsen), followed by a balk and then a gout out to the third baseman. The Woodies responded with scoring a run of their own in the bottom of the third inning thanks to a walk to Pollard and a ground ball single to right field by Mejia. The game was tied 1-1 after three innings.

The GreenJackets had a quick top of the fourth with two strikeouts and lineout. The Woodies threatened to score again, but ultimately left two base runners stranded after a couple of singles to end the inning. Augusta scores another run in the top of the fifth thanks to a double, a single, and a ground to the first baseman. The Woodies went three up, three down to end the fifth. The GreenJackets went up 2-1 after five innings. Augusta left a base runner stranded in the sixth inning after a single by Verdung. The Wood Ducks threatened to score by getting a base runner all the way to third after a double and a groundout to advance the runner, but the runner was ultimately left stranded. Augusta led 2-1 after six innings.

The GreenJackets went three up, three down in the top of the seventh. The Woodies yet again left a runner stranded after a single from Guerrero.

Augusta left one base runner stranded after a double from Steels in the top of the eighth. The Woodies start the bottom of the eighth with a lead off single from De Jesus. De Jesus was then caught trying to steal second. Hatle then singled on a line drive to right field, but he was left on base. Augusta was up 2-1 after eight innings. The GreenJackets started off the top of the ninth with back-to-back singles from Verdung and Kern, but both were left stranded. The Wood Ducks started the bottom of the ninth with a single from Cabrera. Cabrera advanced to second on a groundout from Guerrero. Cabrera scored on a single from Pollard. The Woodies tied the game 2-2 and sent it to extra innings.

De La Cruz started on second base for the GreenJackets. De La Cruz advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Gil. Steels was then walked to put runners on first and third. De La Cruz scored on a single line drive to centerfield by Garcia. Steels advances to third. Dumutri was then hit by a pitch to load the bases. Augusta scores two more runs on a single from Verdung. Mejia started on second

base for the Wood Ducks. De Jesus singled on a ground ball, which advanced Mejia to third base.

Vargas was then hit by a pitch to load the bases. Hartl was then hit by a pitch, allowing Mejia to score. Brock hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield allowing De Jesus to score. Cabrera reached on a fielder's choice by the GreenJackets second baseman. Vargas scored, tying the game. Guerrero was then intentionally walked. Jones reached on a fielder's choice by the GreenJackets shortstop, allowing the Woodies to score.

The Woodies beat the GreenJackets 6-5 on 10 hits and 1 error. The GreenJackets scored 5 on 10 hits and 3 errors. Danielson was awarded the win for the Wood Ducks after pitching 1.0 innings giving up 2 hits and striking out one. Corona was given the loss for the GreenJackets after pitching 0.1 innings giving up 1 hit. The GreenJackets left 9 base runners on, while the Woodies left 10.

The Wood Ducks host the August GreenJackets for game 4 of the series tomorrow evening at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 7 pm. Gates open at 6 pm. Join the Wood Ducks for Mother Earth Friday! Come enjoy $4 Mother Earth drafts and postgame fireworks presented by WNCT. Don't forget the World Series trophy will be at the game tomorrow too! Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium. Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok so you don't miss anything!

