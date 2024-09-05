Acosta to Wisconsin; Payne and Prado Added from ACL Brewers

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves include the promotion of INF Jose Acosta from the Mudcats to A+ Wisconsin and the addition of OF Braylon Payne and RHP Eric Prado from the Arizona Complex League Brewers to the Mudcats.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players and 10 on the injured list.

In summary:

9/5: INF Jose Acosta transferred from Carolina to A+ Wisconsin.

9/5: OF Braylon Payne added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

9/5: RHP Eric Prado added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

Payne will wear #9 and Prado will wear #32

