Sykora Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Month

September 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - FredNat starting pitcher Travis Sykora has been named the Carolina League's Pitcher of the Month for August, Minor League Baseball announced today. Sykora is the second straight FredNat hurler to win Pitcher of the Month after Marc Davis won the honor for July.

Sykora, Washington's third round draft pick in 2023 out of Round Rock HS (TX), obliterated the Carolina League in August. The 20-year-old righty went 4-0 with a 0.88 ERA in six starts as he allowed three earned runs on 12 hits and four walks over 30.2 innings. He led the league in strikeouts (48, 11 more than the next pitcher), WHIP (0.52), average against (.118) and strikeouts per nine innings (14.09). He didn't allow a hit for 12.2 innings to start the month (over three starts) and didn't allow an earned run in four of his six starts. He was also named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week in back-to-back weeks to open the month.

Sykora's dominance has also extended past August. Among Minor League pitchers at any level with at least 80 innings pitched this season, he leads all of MiLB in strikeouts per nine (13.66), strikeout percentage (39.9%), WHIP (0.83) and is second in strikeout-to-walk percentage (32.3%), and FIP (1.78).

Sykora becomes the third FredNat this season to win a Carolina League Player of the Month award after Davis won Pitcher of the Month in July and Brandon Pimentel won April Player of the Month.

Sykora is scheduled to start again for Fredericksburg on Saturday as the team closes in on a playoff berth in the second half. The magic number to clinch is two as the FredNats return to action tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

