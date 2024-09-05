Pelicans Lose on Walk-off Balk to Woodpeckers 1-0

September 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







With a runner on third in the bottom of the 10th, Myrtle Beach Pelicans' pitcher Lisandro Almonte committed a balk to score Nehomar Ochoa Jr. for the game's only run as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers won 1-0 on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Pelicans to 60-65 and 31-28 in the second half. The Woodpeckers snapped their 12-game losing streak and improved to 53-73 and 24-36 in the second half.

The Pelicans tallied just four hits in the loss, all singles. Jose Escobar (1-3, 2 BB) reached base three times with a single and two walks. The Birds went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Almonte (1-1) took the loss after committing the balk. Starter Juan Bello tossed five shutout innings with just one hit allowed and four strikeouts.

Joseph Sullivan (2-4, 2B) accounted for two of the Woodpeckers' three hits including a double. Fayetteville went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and scored without getting a hit in the 10th.

Danny Trehey (1-2) struck out five across the final three innings without allowing a run and earned the win. The Woodpeckers struck out 13 throughout the game.

Friday will be a scheduled doubleheader with game one starting at 4:00 p.m.

