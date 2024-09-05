Delmarva Rolls Past Mudcats
September 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Delmarva Shorebirds scored eight runs over the back half of Thursday night's game to roll past the Carolina Mudcats 12-6 at Five County Stadium.
With the game tied at two in the third, Delmarva (51-77 overall, 27-36 second half) jumped out to a lead as Fernando Peguero sent a sinking line-drive down the left field line that brought home two and gave the Shorebirds a 4-2 advantage.
The Shorebirds would extend their lead in the seventh with a pair of runs on a pair of singles from Colin Tuft and Miguel Rodriguez.
One inning later, Delmarva broke the game open with six runs on four hits for a 12-3 lead.
Carolina (77-49 overall, 36-25 second half) added three runs in the ninth for the final of 12-6.
Carolina and Delmarva continue the series on Friday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.
Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from September 5, 2024
- Seesaw Affair Ends with GreenJacket Collapse in Tenth - Augusta GreenJackets
- FredNats Win The North, Clinch Playoffs - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Woodpeckers End Skid on Walk off Balk - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Delmarva Rolls Past Mudcats - Carolina Mudcats
- Pelicans Lose on Walk-off Balk to Woodpeckers 1-0 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Five-Run Sixth Propels Fireflies to 68th Win - Columbia Fireflies
- Woodies Edge GreenJackets, 6-5 - Down East Wood Ducks
- Hujsak Homers Three Times as RiverDogs Fall 7-6 in Columbia - Charleston RiverDogs
- Shorebirds' Offense Explodes For 12 Runs In Victory Over The Mudcats - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Acosta to Wisconsin; Payne and Prado Added from ACL Brewers - Carolina Mudcats
- Sykora Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Month - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Charleston 9.5 - Columbia Fireflies
- King of the Cage Debuts at Segra Stadium October 19th - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.