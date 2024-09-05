Delmarva Rolls Past Mudcats

September 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Delmarva Shorebirds scored eight runs over the back half of Thursday night's game to roll past the Carolina Mudcats 12-6 at Five County Stadium.

With the game tied at two in the third, Delmarva (51-77 overall, 27-36 second half) jumped out to a lead as Fernando Peguero sent a sinking line-drive down the left field line that brought home two and gave the Shorebirds a 4-2 advantage.

The Shorebirds would extend their lead in the seventh with a pair of runs on a pair of singles from Colin Tuft and Miguel Rodriguez.

One inning later, Delmarva broke the game open with six runs on four hits for a 12-3 lead.

Carolina (77-49 overall, 36-25 second half) added three runs in the ninth for the final of 12-6.

Carolina and Delmarva continue the series on Friday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.

