Woodpeckers End Skid on Walk off Balk

September 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville, NC - A scoreless tie carried into the bottom of the tenth inning on Thursday night until the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (60-65, 31-28 2nd Half) balked home the winning run to grant the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (53-73, 24-36 2nd Half) a 1-0 victory at Segra Stadium. The victory ended an 11-game losing skid and marked Fayetteville's eighth walk-off victory of the season.

Reliever Danny Trehey (W, 1-2) played a huge part in carrying the scoreless contest into the bottom of the tenth. The right-hander out of the Florida Atlantic program inherited runners at the corners in the top of the eighth and loaded the bases on a walk to Alfonsin Rosario. With no outs in the inning, Trehey locked in and struck out three straight Pelicans to escape the jam and leave the bases loaded.

Trehey tossed a scoreless top of the ninth while Luis Rujano forced extras with a shutout bottom of the inning.

In the tenth, Trehey fanned two more hitters and did not allow the free runner Leonel Espinoza to advance beyond second base. Lisandro Almonte (L, 1-1) took over out of the Myrtle Beach bullpen in the bottom of the tenth with Nehomar Ochoa Jr. at second. He fired a wild pitch to advance Ochoa to third, then balked him home by not coming set before his second pitch. Jason Schiavone stood idly by while the winning run crossed the plate without needing to put a ball in play.

Ramsey David started the game for Fayetteville and recorded a season-high four strikeouts over 3.0 innings. Yeriel Santos took the ball in the fourth and set down eleven in a row at one point over 4.0 scoreless frames prior to Trehey's entrance.

A doubleheader is scheduled for Friday night beginning at 4:00 pm in a makeup from Monday's postponed contest. The Woodpeckers host the Pelicans through Sunday when the 2024 season comes to a close.

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/753952/final/box

