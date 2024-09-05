Shorebirds' Offense Explodes For 12 Runs In Victory Over The Mudcats

September 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (51-77, 28-35) secured their first win at Five County Stadium against the Carolina Mudcats (77-49, 36-25) on Thursday by a final of 12-6.

The Shorebirds took their first lead of the series in the first as they scored twice on a pair of bases-loaded walks with Elis Cuevas and Miguel Rodriguez each picking up RBIs, giving Delmarva a 2-0 edge.

Carolina answered in the bottom half as Braylon Payne drove home two with a three-bagger, evening the game at two apiece after an inning.

Delmarva reclaimed the lead in the third with a two-run triple by Fernando Peguero to score Miguel Rodriguez and Steven Ondina, putting the Shorebirds ahead 4-2.

In the seventh, the Shorebirds used a pair of RBI singles in back-to-back at-bats by Colin Tuft and Miguel Rodrigues to make it a 6-2 game.

The Mudcats got one of those runs back in the bottom half on a wild pitch to trim their deficit to 6-3.

The Shorebirds broke the game open in the eighth by scoring six runs, starting with an Alfredo Velasquez RBI single. A fielder's choice RBI off the bat of Maikol Hernandez pushed a second run home. One batter later, Colin Tuft doubled to straightaway center to score two runs. The inning concluded with back-to-back sacrifice flies by Miguel Rodriguez and Steven Ondina to give Delmarva a 12-3 advantage.

Carolina scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth, but it was not nearly enough as the Shorebirds handily defeated the Mudcats 12-6.

Both starters factored into the final decision as Braxton Bragg (5-6) earned the win with Bryan Rivera (1-2) suffering the loss.

The series continues on Friday as Delmarva looks to even the series. Jacob Cravey gets the ball for the Shorebirds versus Manuel Rodriguez for Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.