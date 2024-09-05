King of the Cage Debuts at Segra Stadium October 19th

September 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - King of the Cage, an eight-fight MMA event will debut at Segra Stadium on Saturday, October 19th. The fights will be held in a circled cage located at home plate. The fight card will be made up fighters both locally and from around the state. The final card will be announced at an upcoming date. Gates on October 19th will open at 4:30 p.m. and the first fight kicks off at 6 p.m. under the lights.

There are plenty of seating options available for King of the Cage. Patrons can choose to sit in any of our premium spaces including our Luxury Suites, Field Boxes, the AEVEX Club Lounge, or the Roto-Rooter Party Deck. Two rows of ringside tables are also available. Each table comes with eight tickets and a $150 drink credit on beer, wine, or soda. Fans can also purchase seating bowl tickets for the event. Presale for seating bowl tickets only gives fans the opportunity to save $10/ticket if they purchase before September 19th. A price structure for King of the Cage is below:

Luxury Suites (Includes 20 tickets & $250 food credit) - $1,500

AEVEX Club Lounge Ticket (Includes buffet) - $70

Roto-Rooter Party Deck Ticket (Includes buffet) - $65

Field Boxes (Includes 12 tickets) - $500

Ringside Table (Includes eight tickets & $150 drink credit) - $800

Second Row Ringside Table (Includes eight tickets & $150 drink credit) - $600

Diamond Seating (Sections 117-221) - $50 ($40 advanced pricing until 9/19)

Premium Seating (Sections 114 - 116, 122 - 124) - $40 ($30 advanced pricing until 9/19)

Tickets for King of the Cage are now on sale and can be purchased online or at the box office. Advanced pricing for Diamond or Premium seating bowl tickets ends on September 19th. For more information on the event or to reserve a premium seating location, please visit our website at www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com or call the front office at 910-339-1989.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 5, 2024

King of the Cage Debuts at Segra Stadium October 19th - Fayetteville Woodpeckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.