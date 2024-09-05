Hujsak Homers Three Times as RiverDogs Fall 7-6 in Columbia

September 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs on game night

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs on game night(Charleston RiverDogs)

Columbia, SC - Connor Hujsak had a massive night at the plate, but it wasn't enough as the Charleston RiverDogs left the tying run at third in a 7-6 defeat at the hands of the Columbia Fireflies on Thursday at Segra Park. Hujsak blasted three home runs and drove in four in an impressive display of power from the 13th-round pick out of Mississippi State. The left fielder became the first RiverDogs player to hit three home runs in a game since Alexander Ovalles in 2021. Ironically, Ovalles's big game also came at Segra Park.

The RiverDogs (39-23, 66-61) bounced back from being shut out on Wednesday with some immediate offense in the top of the first. Emilien Pitre extended the inning by working a two-out walk against Hiro Wyatt. Hujsak continued his big series by blasting a two-run home run to the opposite field to open the scoring with the Dogs on top 2-0.

Columbia (33-30, 68-60) did not have a hit against Jose Urbina when the bottom of the fourth began. That changed with one out, as Derlin Figueroa crushed a 3-2 fastball over the right field wall for his third home run of the series. His 13th long ball of the season trimmed the Fireflies deficit to 2-1. Urbina worked a solid 5.0 innings and never allowed another run, striking out five.

Hujsak's second long ball of the night, this one to right field in the sixth, pushed the Dogs lead back to a pair at 3-1.

The RiverDogs still led by the same score when the bullpen took over in the sixth. Cade Halemanu retired the first batter he faced via strikeout, but did not record another out. The righthander walked Daniel Vazquez before Figueroa and Austin Charles single in consecutive at-bats to make it a one-run game. With the infield in, Hyungchan Um hit a chopper to first that was fielded by Jose Perez. He came home and the throw evaded catcher Enderson Delgado for an error that scored two more, putting Columbia in front 4-3. Alexander Alberto entered with the bases full and surrendered a sacrifice fly and a run-scoring wild pitch as the margin extended to 6-3.

After the teams traded runs over the next two half-innings, Hujsak crushed his third and final home run to the concourse above the left field seats in the eighth to make it 7-5. The RiverDogs began the ninth inning with a walk by Carlos Colmenarez and a single from Perez. Gonzalez bunted both into scoring position for the top of the order. Charleston drew slightly closer with an RBI groundout by Adrian Santana, but Aidan Smith struck out with the tying run at third to end the game.

Halemanu took the loss by allowing five runs on two hits and three walks in 0.1 innings. Alberto allowed one run in 1.2 innings. The only pitcher to go unscathed was Andy Rodriguez, who worked a scoreless eighth for his seventh consecutive scoreless appearance out of the bullpen.

Hujsak finished 3-4 with three home runs and four RBI. Perez and Gonzalez each chipped in two hits of their own as the RiverDogs collected 10 as a team. Figueroa and Charles each had a pair of hits for Columbia.

The final weekend of the 2024 campaign gets underway on Friday night with RHP Santiago Suarez (6-6, 4.30) on the bump. Columbia will hand the baseball to RHP Logan Martin (4-3, 3.80). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

The RiverDogs have qualified for the 2024 Carolina League postseason for a fourth year in a row. Tickets are available for the playoff opener on September 10 at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.