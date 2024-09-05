FredNats Win The North, Clinch Playoffs

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Nats retired the final twenty Lynchburg hitters of the game, to wrap up a 4-1 win. FXBG is 38-24 (73-55) while the Hillcats are 28-32 (65-61). The win, combined with a Salem loss, meant that Fredericksburg secured a second half playoff spot as the second half North Division winner.

Caleb Lomavita got the ball rolling for the Freddies, with his two-out, two-run RBI single in the bottom of the first inning.

Cristhian Vaquero tacked on another run in the second, with a sharp single to make it 3-0 Fredericksburg after two innings.

Lynchburg managed to plate a run off of Angel Roman in the third inning. A hit-by-pitch, E5, and a single loaded the bases for Logan Clark. He then grounded into a double play, with Christian Knapczyk scoring on the play.

Roman finished out one more frame, covering four innings with just one unearned run in his line. He handed the ball to a FredNat bullpen that continued their excellent work, with five flawless innings, sending down the final 20 Hillcat hitters to close down a 4-1 FredNat victory. Merritt Beaker (1-0) earned his first professional win, Kyle Scott (6-5) took the loss, and Anthony Arguelles picked up his league-best 11th save.

The team had to wait until the end of the Salem-Kannapolis tilt, but when the Cannon Ballers took down the Sox, Fredericksburg clinched their spot in the 2024 Playoffs.

In game four, Brayan Romero (0-1, 5.33) gets the ball for FXBG against Jogly Garcia (0-2, 8.85) in a 7:05 start.

