FredNats Unveil New Frogs Alternate Identity in Special Announcement

February 28, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals, in partnership with the Fredericksburg Area Museum, Germanna Community College, and Dovetail Cultural Resource Group/Mead & Hunt - are proud to announce a new alternate uniform identity honoring the rich history of African American involvement in baseball in the Fredericksburg region.

For select home games throughout the 2025 season, the FredNats will become the Fredericksburg Frogs, which pays homage to an all-African American team that played in downtown Fredericksburg beginning in 1919 and through at least the late 30's. The team was referred to in the press as "the world's hoppinest team." The dates the FredNats are becoming the Frogs are listed below.

The uniform has a white colored base with green pinstripes, with "Fredericksburg" in a bright yellow mustard script font across the chest. There is a circular logo on the left sleeve, with a diamond surrounding the crowned frog logo. The hat is white on the front, yellow on the back, and has a green bill with a marching frog logo wearing the FredNat F on his crown.

Despite a 25-year history and immense popularity in Fredericksburg, little is known about the team today outside of a few mentions in newspaper articles and oral histories. Because there is little to no photo evidence of the original Frogs, the final uniform and identity is the result of an extensive history project undertaken by these groups when the FredNats arrived in the region back in 2020.

Last night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, the logo was unveiled as part of a special event that included a panel of speakers moderated by Dr. Gaila Sims, the Curator of African American History and Vice President of Programs and Interpretation at the Fredericksburg Area Museum.

Dr. Kerri Barile Tambs, a historian at Dovetail/Mead & Hunt, presented background on this history based on research she conducted in conjunction with the other partners. The panel featured several distinguished community members with personal history and stories about the African American experience with baseball, a legacy that goes far back over a century in our region.

The dates for the Frogs are as follows:

Friday, May 9

Friday, June 6

Friday, July 18

Friday, August 15

Friday, September 5

The FredNats begin the 2025 season on Friday, April 4 on the road at Carolina. Opening night at VACU Stadium is Tuesday, April 8 at 6:35 p.m.

