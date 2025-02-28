Woodpeckers Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers announced their 2025 promotional schedule for their sixth season of play at Segra Stadium. Individual tickets will go on sale to the public in-person at our free Spring Fling event on Saturday, March 1st from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Tickets will be available online later that evening. This will be the first opportunity for fans to secure their seats for premium games including Opening Day (April 4th) and Red, White, & Blue Weekend (July 4th & 5th).

The Woodpeckers Daily Promotions include some returning favorites from last season while also introducing new themes to Tuesday home games. Here is a list of this season's Daily Promotions:

- Tuesday Tacos & Tall Boys: Enjoy $2 tacos while supplies last and $4 Corona or Modelo tallboys throughout the game.

- Wednesday Dollar Dogs: Fans can get $1 hot dogs all night. | Presented by WFNC 640

- Thirsty Thursday: The party returns on Thursday nights at Segra Stadium! Enjoy $5 16oz. brews and $2 Pepsi products all night. Following the game, stick around for one more at Healy's Right Field Bar and enjoy live music. | Presented by Rock 103

- Fireworks Extravaganza: There are not fireworks every Friday this season HOWEVER, we have five Fireworks Extravaganza shows during five Fridays that feature a much longer show and way bigger shells fired from two locations. Additional fireworks shows will be on April 4th, July 4th & July 5th. | Fireworks Extravaganzas presented by Q98

- Sunday Funday: Sundays are all about the kids! Each Sunday features a family-friendly promotion including Bluey at the Ballpark, Barbie Game Day, Mother's & Father's Day, Dino Day, and so much more! Kids can run the bases following the conclusion of the game and everyone can play catch in the outfield! | Presented by Magic 106.9

- Bark in the Park (4/17, 4/29, 5/8, 6/25, 7/9, 8/28): Bring the pup to the ballpark! All dog owners must have up-to-date vaccinations (DPHH, Bordetella, Rabies) for their furry friends.

The promotional schedule includes 8 fireworks shows, 17 giveaways, and over 25 theme nights. The calendar is listed below. All promotions are subject to change:

Friday, 4/4 (7:05 p.m.): Opening Night w/ Fireworks & Magnet Schedule Giveaway (First 2,000 fans) | Presented by Governor's Institute

Saturday, 4/5 (7:05 p.m.): Woodpeckers Chenille Cap Giveaway (First 1,000 fans) | Courtesy of Blue Diamond Transportation

Saturday, 4/19 (7:05 p.m.): 42 Tribute Night w/ Jackie Robinson Cap Giveaway (First 1,500 fans) | Courtesy of Fayetteville State University

Sunday, 4/20 (5:05 p.m.): Easter Sunday w/ postgame Easter Egg Hunt

Thursday, 5/1 (6:35 p.m.): Healthcare Heroes Night | Presented by Cape Fear Valley Health

Friday, 5/2 (7:05 p.m.): Eighty Deuces Weekend w/ Jersey Hoodie Giveaway (First 1,000 fans) | Courtesy of Lumbee River EMC

Saturday, 5/3 (7:05 p.m.): Eighty Deuces Weekend w/ BP Top Giveaway (First 1,000 fans) | Courtesy of Veterans United Home Loans

Sunday, 5/4 (5:05 p.m.): Barbie Game Day

Friday, 5/9 (7:05 p.m.): Star Wars Night

Saturday, 5/10 (7:05 p.m.): Roll-Up Bag Giveaway (First 1,000 fans) | Courtesy of The Bounce 107.7

Sunday, 5/11 (5:05 p.m.): Mother's Day

Wednesday, 5/21 (6:35 p.m.): Greek Night

Thursday, 5/22 (6:35 p.m.): Arts in the Ballpark w/ Artist Cap Giveaway (First 1,000 fans) | Presented by DistiNCtly Fayetteville

Friday, 5/23 (7:05 p.m.): Fayetteville Baseball Heritage: Cape Fear Crocs Night w/ Crocs Short Sleeve Hoodie Giveaway (First 1,000 fans) | Presented by FTCC & Rock 103

Saturday, 5/24 (7:05 p.m.): Military Appreciation Night w/ Camo Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 1,500 fans) | Courtesy of Campbell University

Thursday, 6/12 (6:35 p.m.): Teacher Appreciation Night

Saturday, 6/14 (7:05 p.m.) Los Guerreros de Fayetteville Weekend w/ Hispanic Heritage Cap Giveaway (First 1,500 fans) | Courtesy of Mountaire Farms

Sunday, 6/15 (5:05 p.m.): Father's Day

Thursday, 6/26 (6:35 p.m.): Night OUT

Friday, 6/27 (7:05 p.m.): Margaritaville Night w/ Margaritaville Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 1,500 fans) | Courtesy of Fayetteville Regional Airport & Jack 96.5

Saturday, 6/28 (7:05 p.m.): Black Ops Night w/ Black Ops Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 1,500 fans) | Presented by Walsingham Group, Inc.

Sunday, 6/29 (5:05 p.m.): Bluey at the Ballpark w/ Bluey Appearance

Friday, 7/4 (7:05 p.m.): Red, White, & Blue Weekend w/ Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, 7/5 (7:05 p.m.): Red, White, & Blue Weekend w/ Postgame Fireworks

Sunday, 7/6 (5:05 p.m.): Red, White, & Blue Weekend w/ Stars & Stripes Bucket Hat Giveaway (First 1,000 fans) | Courtesy of WKML 95.7

Friday, 7/11 (7:05 p.m.): ZOOperstars Appearance

Saturday, 7/12 (7:05 p.m.): Harry Potter Night w/ House Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 1,500 fans)

Sunday, 7/13 (2:05 p.m.): Princess Day

Friday, 8/1 (7:05 p.m.): Video Game Night w/ Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, 8/2 (7:05 p.m.): Stranger Things Night at Segra Stadium w/ Stranger Things Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 1,500 fans)

Sunday, 8/3 (5:05 p.m.): Dino Day w/ Ed's Dinosaurs Live

Friday, 8/15 (7:05 p.m.): Hockey Night w/ The Hurricanes w/ Replica Hockey Jersey Giveaway (First 1,350 fans)

Saturday. 8/16 (7:05 p.m.): Airborne Appreciation Night w/ Iron Mike Bobblehead Giveaway (First 1,000 fans) | Courtesy of US Army Airborne & Special Operations Museum

Sunday, 8/17 (5:05 p.m.): Sesame Street Family Day

Sunday, 8/31 (5:05 p.m.): Fan Appreciation Night

