Woodpeckers Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers announced their 2025 promotional schedule for their sixth season of play at Segra Stadium. Individual tickets will go on sale to the public in-person at our free Spring Fling event on Saturday, March 1st from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Tickets will be available online later that evening. This will be the first opportunity for fans to secure their seats for premium games including Opening Day (April 4th) and Red, White, & Blue Weekend (July 4th & 5th).
The Woodpeckers Daily Promotions include some returning favorites from last season while also introducing new themes to Tuesday home games. Here is a list of this season's Daily Promotions:
- Tuesday Tacos & Tall Boys: Enjoy $2 tacos while supplies last and $4 Corona or Modelo tallboys throughout the game.
- Wednesday Dollar Dogs: Fans can get $1 hot dogs all night. | Presented by WFNC 640
- Thirsty Thursday: The party returns on Thursday nights at Segra Stadium! Enjoy $5 16oz. brews and $2 Pepsi products all night. Following the game, stick around for one more at Healy's Right Field Bar and enjoy live music. | Presented by Rock 103
- Fireworks Extravaganza: There are not fireworks every Friday this season HOWEVER, we have five Fireworks Extravaganza shows during five Fridays that feature a much longer show and way bigger shells fired from two locations. Additional fireworks shows will be on April 4th, July 4th & July 5th. | Fireworks Extravaganzas presented by Q98
- Sunday Funday: Sundays are all about the kids! Each Sunday features a family-friendly promotion including Bluey at the Ballpark, Barbie Game Day, Mother's & Father's Day, Dino Day, and so much more! Kids can run the bases following the conclusion of the game and everyone can play catch in the outfield! | Presented by Magic 106.9
- Bark in the Park (4/17, 4/29, 5/8, 6/25, 7/9, 8/28): Bring the pup to the ballpark! All dog owners must have up-to-date vaccinations (DPHH, Bordetella, Rabies) for their furry friends.
The promotional schedule includes 8 fireworks shows, 17 giveaways, and over 25 theme nights. The calendar is listed below. All promotions are subject to change:
Friday, 4/4 (7:05 p.m.): Opening Night w/ Fireworks & Magnet Schedule Giveaway (First 2,000 fans) | Presented by Governor's Institute
Saturday, 4/5 (7:05 p.m.): Woodpeckers Chenille Cap Giveaway (First 1,000 fans) | Courtesy of Blue Diamond Transportation
Saturday, 4/19 (7:05 p.m.): 42 Tribute Night w/ Jackie Robinson Cap Giveaway (First 1,500 fans) | Courtesy of Fayetteville State University
Sunday, 4/20 (5:05 p.m.): Easter Sunday w/ postgame Easter Egg Hunt
Thursday, 5/1 (6:35 p.m.): Healthcare Heroes Night | Presented by Cape Fear Valley Health
Friday, 5/2 (7:05 p.m.): Eighty Deuces Weekend w/ Jersey Hoodie Giveaway (First 1,000 fans) | Courtesy of Lumbee River EMC
Saturday, 5/3 (7:05 p.m.): Eighty Deuces Weekend w/ BP Top Giveaway (First 1,000 fans) | Courtesy of Veterans United Home Loans
Sunday, 5/4 (5:05 p.m.): Barbie Game Day
Friday, 5/9 (7:05 p.m.): Star Wars Night
Saturday, 5/10 (7:05 p.m.): Roll-Up Bag Giveaway (First 1,000 fans) | Courtesy of The Bounce 107.7
Sunday, 5/11 (5:05 p.m.): Mother's Day
Wednesday, 5/21 (6:35 p.m.): Greek Night
Thursday, 5/22 (6:35 p.m.): Arts in the Ballpark w/ Artist Cap Giveaway (First 1,000 fans) | Presented by DistiNCtly Fayetteville
Friday, 5/23 (7:05 p.m.): Fayetteville Baseball Heritage: Cape Fear Crocs Night w/ Crocs Short Sleeve Hoodie Giveaway (First 1,000 fans) | Presented by FTCC & Rock 103
Saturday, 5/24 (7:05 p.m.): Military Appreciation Night w/ Camo Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 1,500 fans) | Courtesy of Campbell University
Thursday, 6/12 (6:35 p.m.): Teacher Appreciation Night
Saturday, 6/14 (7:05 p.m.) Los Guerreros de Fayetteville Weekend w/ Hispanic Heritage Cap Giveaway (First 1,500 fans) | Courtesy of Mountaire Farms
Sunday, 6/15 (5:05 p.m.): Father's Day
Thursday, 6/26 (6:35 p.m.): Night OUT
Friday, 6/27 (7:05 p.m.): Margaritaville Night w/ Margaritaville Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 1,500 fans) | Courtesy of Fayetteville Regional Airport & Jack 96.5
Saturday, 6/28 (7:05 p.m.): Black Ops Night w/ Black Ops Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 1,500 fans) | Presented by Walsingham Group, Inc.
Sunday, 6/29 (5:05 p.m.): Bluey at the Ballpark w/ Bluey Appearance
Friday, 7/4 (7:05 p.m.): Red, White, & Blue Weekend w/ Postgame Fireworks
Saturday, 7/5 (7:05 p.m.): Red, White, & Blue Weekend w/ Postgame Fireworks
Sunday, 7/6 (5:05 p.m.): Red, White, & Blue Weekend w/ Stars & Stripes Bucket Hat Giveaway (First 1,000 fans) | Courtesy of WKML 95.7
Friday, 7/11 (7:05 p.m.): ZOOperstars Appearance
Saturday, 7/12 (7:05 p.m.): Harry Potter Night w/ House Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 1,500 fans)
Sunday, 7/13 (2:05 p.m.): Princess Day
Friday, 8/1 (7:05 p.m.): Video Game Night w/ Postgame Fireworks
Saturday, 8/2 (7:05 p.m.): Stranger Things Night at Segra Stadium w/ Stranger Things Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 1,500 fans)
Sunday, 8/3 (5:05 p.m.): Dino Day w/ Ed's Dinosaurs Live
Friday, 8/15 (7:05 p.m.): Hockey Night w/ The Hurricanes w/ Replica Hockey Jersey Giveaway (First 1,350 fans)
Saturday. 8/16 (7:05 p.m.): Airborne Appreciation Night w/ Iron Mike Bobblehead Giveaway (First 1,000 fans) | Courtesy of US Army Airborne & Special Operations Museum
Sunday, 8/17 (5:05 p.m.): Sesame Street Family Day
Sunday, 8/31 (5:05 p.m.): Fan Appreciation Night
