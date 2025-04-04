FredNats Fall 5-2 on Opening Day at Carolina

April 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, NC - On the road for Opening Day 2025, the FredNats failed to overcome an early deficit, losing game one of the season 5-2 to the Carolina Mudcats. Despite outhitting Carolina 11-7, Fredericksburg was just 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position, leaving 10 on base to start the year 0-1.

Fans didn't have to wait around for offense at Five County Stadium. Both teams scored in the first inning on a combined three errors, two by the FredNats and one by the Mudcats. Fredericksburg got on the board with a sacrifice fly from first baseman Roismar Quintana that scored Christian Vaquero. The Mudcats got the run back and then some when leadoff shortstop Jesus Made reached for free and the very next batter, Braylon Payne, pummeled a home run to right, giving Carolina an early 2-1 lead.

After the Mudcats added two against Fredericksburg's starter Bryan Polanco in the third inning with help from another error, the FredNats responded with a run in the top of the fourth to make it 4-2 Carolina. Shortstop Randal Diaz slapped a hard ground ball for an infield single, giving the Nationals' 2024 fifth round draft pick his first professional hit and RBI.

Diaz would come to the plate with another RBI opportunity in the sixth inning but Carolina reliever Jesus Flores punched him out to finish the inning and leave Nate Rombach and Jorgelys Mota stranded in scoring position.

Despite three errors made behind him, Polanco battled to give the FredNats five solid innings, finishing with three earned runs on his ledger. He handed the ball over to Erik Tolman in the bottom of the sixth inning hoping his offense could get him off the hook for a loss.

That didn't happen, though, as the FredNat bats stranded eight men on base across the final five innings and failed to come up with a clutch hit to turn the tides. Polanco is now 0-1.

Jack Hostetler (1-0), the Mudcat starter, got the win after five innings pitched and only two runs allowed (one earned), paving the way for a Jack Seppings save (1) out of the bullpen.

In Game Two on Saturday, Fredericksburg pits Alexander Meckley (0-0, 0.00) against Bryce Meccage (0-0, 0.00) for a 6:30 start time.

