Red Sox Handle Shorebirds on Opening Night

SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (0-1) suffered a tough defeat on opening night as they fell to the Salem Red Sox (1-0) by a final of 12-1.

The Red Sox took advantage of an early error and scored an unearned run on an RBI single by Antonio Anderson, giving Salem a 1-0 advantage after an inning.

Anderson drove home Arias again in the third inning on his second RBI single of the night, extending Salem's lead to 2-0 entering the fourth.

Starting pitcher Chase Allsup delivered a strong showing for the Shorebirds in his professional debut by covering 4.1 innings, striking out four with no walks.

Freili Encarnacion doubled the lead for the Red Sox in the fifth with a two-out, two-run double down the left field line to make it 4-0.

However, Salem's offense blew the game open in the seventh, scoring seven times on another two-run double by Encarnacaion, a bases-loaded walk, and a grand slam by Kevlin Diaz, making it an 11-0 game.

Encarnacion's big night continued into the eighth as he homered over the left-center wall, putting Delmarva behind 12-0.

Delmarva broke the shutout in the final inning thanks to an RBI double by Raylin Ramos, but the Red Sox finished off the Shorebirds to win 12-1 on opening night.

Both starters factored into the decision as Blake Aita (1-0) earned the win for Salem, with Chase Allsup (0-1) taking the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds will look to bounce back on Saturday, with Eccel Correa taking the mound for Delmarva versus Brady Tygart for the Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

