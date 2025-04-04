Sox Dominate Delmarva in Opening Day Victory, 12-1

April 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox powered past the Delmarva Shorebirds, 12-1, in their season opener on Friday night at Salem Memorial Ballpark. Behind dominant pitching and an explosive offensive performance, the Sox kicked off the 2025 season with a statement win.

Salem wasted no time getting on the board in the first inning, as Antonio Anderson delivered an RBI single to score Franklin Arias just three batters into the game. Anderson would strike again in the third, adding another RBI single to extend Salem's lead to 2-0.

The Red Sox added some insurance in the fifth inning. Arias led off with a single, followed by an Anderson walk. Freili Encarnacion then launched a two-RBI double down the left-field line, putting Salem ahead 4-0.

On the mound, starter Blake Aita was exceptional in his professional debut, tossing five shutout innings while allowing no hits and striking out four. Aita earned the win, delivering a masterful performance that kept Delmarva off balance throughout the night.

Salem carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning until Raylin Ramos broke it up with a two-out single into left field, marking Delmarva's first hit of the game.

With a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh, the floodgates opened for Salem. Yoeilin Cespedes and Anderson led off with walks, and Andruw Musett followed with a single to load the bases with no outs. Encarnacion then delivered once again, driving in two more runs with another double down the left-field line, extending the Red Sox lead to 6-0.

Starlyn Nunez was hit by a pitch, and Natanael Yuten walked in another run before Delmarva went to the bullpen, trailing by seven. Joe Glassey entered the game, he was greeted by the nine-hole hitter, Kelvin Diaz, who launched the 1-1 pitch beyond the left-field fence for a grand slam, capping a seven-run inning for Salem. The Sox sent 11 batters to the plate, collecting four hits and scoring seven runs in the frame.

The home run barrage continued in the eighth inning when Encarnacion smacked his third extra-base hit of the night, a solo home run to left-center field, extending the lead to 12-0.

Delmarva managed to get a run back in the ninth, but it was too little, too late. The Red Sox cruised to a 12-1 victory on opening day.

Salem and Delmarva will continue their three-game weekend series on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. ET. Right-hander Brady Tygart will make his professional debut for the Red Sox on the bump.

