Pelicans' Offense Erupts for 13 Runs in Opening Day Win Over RiverDogs

April 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 13-2 on Friday evening from Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Myrtle Beach (1-0) found the run column first in the top of the second inning against Charleston (0-1) starter Trevor Harrison (0-1) when Leonel Espinoza drove in Cole Mathis with a single to right, giving the Pelicans a 1-0 lead.

Evan Aschenbeck shined in his professional debut, spinning 4.0 innings in which he allowed one unearned run on three hits and no walks while fanning seven.

The Pelicans added three runs in the third inning, highlighted by an RBI double by Cameron Sisneros.

Trailing 4-0, the RiverDogs picked up a run in the home half of the third inning on an error.

Cole Reynolds (1-0) tossed a pair of scoreless innings, surrendering just one hit and one walk while striking out three.

In the top of the seventh, Michael Carico increased the Pelicans advantage with a two-run double. A Matt Halbach RBI single paired with a wild pitch pushed the Myrtle Beach lead to 8-1.

Halbach launched a solo homer on the first pitch of the top of the ninth before Jose Escobar capped off the scoring with a two-run shot, bringing the score to 13-2.

Offensively, the Pelicans collected 16 hits as Escobar paced the offense with four knocks. Carico, Halbach, Espinoza and Eriandys Ramon all collected multi-hit nights. Carico led the team with three RBI.

The Pelicans continue a three-game road series against the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate) at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 5th.

