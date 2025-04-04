Gonzalez Swipes Most Bases for Columbia Since 2021

Augusta, SC- Fireflies center fielder Asbel Gonzalez stole the second-most bases in a single-game in franchise history in an 12-7 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets Tuesday night at SRP Park.

Gonzalez blooped a single to right to lead-off the game for Columbia. After that, the center fielder stole second and third. Then Ramon Ramirez slapped a ground ball to short to score Gonzalez and break the scoreless tie.

In the third inning, Gonzalez reached on an error. He stole second to give him a trio of stolen bases on the game before coming around on another Ramirez grounder. The center fielder's final stolen base came in the top of the eighth after drawing a walk.

The four walks are tied with Jean Ramirez for the second-most walks in a single game in Fireflies franchise history. Major Leaguer Maikel Garcia holds the record. He swiped five bags at SRP vs the GreenJackets July 2, 2021.

The Fireflies struggled defensively in the game, committing six errors in eight innings defensively. The six errors led to six unearned runs. Three unearned runs were charged to starter, Mason Miller, who worked 3.2 innings and allowed five to score overall. Three more were charged to the first reliever used, Hensen Leal (L, 0-1), who allowed three inherited runners to score in the fourth off a Owen Carey double that made it a 6-5 game. The next inning, a pair of errors, starting with a throwing error from Leal led to a two-run little league home run for Nick Montgomery to give the GreenJackets their first lead of the game.

Brennon McNair had a strong game offensively. He Laced a double to the left field corner to start the second inning and came around on a throwing error from GreenJackets shortstop John Gil to grant the Fireflies a 2-0 lead.

McNair wasn't done there. He slashed a double deep to center to score Stone Russell and give the Fireflies a 3-2 lead in the third. After that, Jorge Hernandez and Josi Novas completed the back-to-back-to-back doubles to push Columbia's lead to 6-2.

Ismael Michel and Dash Albus pitched the final three innings for Columbia.

Anthony Garcia (W, 1-0) earned the win as he calmed things down for Augusta out of the bullpen. After starter Owen Hackman allowed five runs in 2.2 innings, Garcia went three frames while allowing just one earned run.

Columbia finished with seven runs on 10 hits and five walks. The only time the team struggled at the plate was with runners in scoring position. The Fireflies went 3-19 with runners threatening.

