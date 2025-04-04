Mudcats Claim Opening Day Win Over Nationals

April 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - Braylon Payne hit his first professional home run, a two-run shot, in the bottom of the first inning to help lift the Carolina Mudcats past the Fredericksburg Nationals 5-2 on Opening Night Friday at Five County Stadium.

Trailing by a run in the last of the first inning, Carolina (1-0) turned the deficit into a lead they would not relinquish. Jesus Made began the frame by reaching on an error ahead Payne, who blasted a home run over the wall in right field to give the Mudcats a 2-1 lead.

The Mudcats would add to the lead in the third inning with a pair of runs highlighted by a throwing error and, later in the frame, an opposite field double from Marco Dinges for a 4-0 advantage.

That was more than enough run support for Mudcat starter Jack Hostetler (W, 1-0) who worked five innings, allowing just one earned run with four strikeouts to earn the victory in his professional debut.

Fredericksburg (0-1) plated their final run of the game in the top of the fourth inning on an infield single from Randal Diaz to make it a 4-2 game.

The final tally of the game came in the bottom of the seventh when Filippo Di Turi was issued a bases loaded walk that stretched the lead to 5-2.

Jack Seppings (S, 1) pitched a pair of scoreless innings with two strikeouts to earn the save as he nailed down the 5-2 victory.

The three-game series will continue Saturday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. Fredericksburg will send RHP Alexander Meckley (0-0, 0.00) to the mound while Carolina counters with RHP Bryce Meccage (0-0, 0.00)

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.