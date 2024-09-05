Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Charleston 9.5

September 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (2-1, 2.45 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Charleston counters with righty Jose Urbina (0-0, 6.75 ERA).

Tonight is USC Night presented by EF Martin on a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a neon USC rally towel and fans can meet the USC Cheer Team and MiLaysia Fulwiley, who will be signing autographs at the game. Plus, you can enjoy our 1, 2, 3 Budweiser Thirsty Thursday specials where fountain sodas are $1, domestic drafts are $2 and craft drafts and cocktails are $3 all night at concession stands.

FIGUEROA LIFTS FIREFLIES TO 7-0 WIN ON TWO HOMER NIGHT: Derlin Figueroa supplied the offense with a two homer evening and the Fireflies used three pitchers to secure their ninth shutout of the season in a 7-0 win over the Charleston RiverDogs Wednesday night at Segra Park. The Fireflies jumped on the scoreboard quickly in the bottom of the first inning. After Daniel Vazquez drew a walk, Derlin Figueroa mashed his 11th homer of the season over the right-center fence to push Columbia to a 2-0 advantage. Figueroa came up again with Vazquez on first base in the fourth. He demolished the baseball beyond the right field fence to push Columbia's lead to 6-0. Blake Mitchell was the last Fireflies player to have a multi-homer game. Mitchell accomplished the feat May 30 against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Josh Hansell (W, 4-2) was dominant for Columbia Wednesday night. The righty spun a career-high five innings while striking out seven and allowing just one hit before he got the ball to Henson Leal and the Fireflies bullpen.

BULLPEN MANIA: The Fireflies bullpen has been the highlight of the team all season. After spinning four scoreless innings last night, they have the second-best mark in all of Minor League Baseball with a 3.03 ERA over 540.1 innings in 2024. The club's bullpen record is 44-23 with 34 saves on the season. The pen has also punched out 580 opponents this season while holding opposing teams to a .222 average. The first-place team is the Midland Rockhounds who are 35-26 with a 2.94 ERA over 502.0 innings of work this season. The club has struck out 506 batters while holding opponents to a .213 average.

DOUBLE THE TROUBLE: Wednesday, Derlin Figueroa became the first Fireflies player to launch multiple homers in a single game since Blake Mitchell accomplished the feat May 30 at Kannapolis. Austin Charles also accomplished the feat at Segra Park against the RiverDogs this year back on May 17.

DAZZLING DEBUT: Tuesday, Yunior Marte made his Carolina League debut. He worked 4.1 innings and allowed just a single run off of five scattered hits while the righty punched out four hitters. He'll start his Carolina League career with a 2.08 ERA after recording a 9.92 ERA in the ACL this season.

THIS IS 60: Tuesday, Austin Charles drove in two RBI thanks to a late homer to give him 60 RBI on the campaign. In 2023 only one Fireflies hitter finished the season with 55 or more RBI: Brett Squires, who had 69 RBI. The Fireflies single-season RBI record belongs to Juan Carlos Negret, who drove in 76 runs in a shortened 2021 season thanks in part to a franchise record 23 homers in a single season.

AWESOME ARRONDE: Wednesday, Felix Arronde struck out one over a handful of innings as he got a no-decision at Augusta. The righty leads the Fireflies with 98 punchouts on the season. His 98 strikeouts are tied for the most in a single-season for the Fireflies since 2020. Both Adrian Alcantara (2021) and Shane Panzini (2023) also have 98 strikeouts for the most in a single year since the schedule was shortened to 132 games.

