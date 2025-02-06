Honoring Black Baseball History in Fredericksburg- FredNats to Reveal "Hoppy" New Uniforms on February 19th

February 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals in partnership with the Fredericksburg Area Museum, Germanna Community College, and Dovetail Cultural Resource Group/Mead & Hunt - are proud to announce an upcoming event honoring the rich history of African American involvement in baseball in the Fredericksburg region. It is an expansion of an extensive history project undertaken by these groups when the FredNats arrived in the region back in 2020.

The event will feature a panel of speakers moderated by Dr. Gaila Sims, the Curator of African American History and Vice President of Programs and Interpretation at the Fredericksburg Area Museum. Dr. Kerri Barile Tambs, a a historian at Dovetail/Mead & Hunt, will present background on this history based on research she conducted in conjunction with the other partners. The panel will feature several distinguished community members with personal history and stories about the African American experience with baseball, a legacy that goes far back over a century in our region.

At the event, the FredNats will unveil new uniforms and hats to be worn by the FredNats during several scheduled games during the upcoming season. The uniforms pay homage to an all-African American team that played in downtown Fredericksburg beginning in 1919 and through at least the late 1930's. The team was referred to in the press at the time as "the world's most hoppinest team."

The uniform unveiling and panel discussions will take place in the club area of Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Wednesday, February 19th, at 5:30 pm. The event is open to the public, and refreshments will be served.

The FredNats begin the 2025 season on Friday, April 4 on the road at Carolina. Opening night at VACU Stadium is Tuesday, April 8 at 6:35 p.m. The promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

