Gamecocks to Play College of Charleston at Segra Park

February 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Columbia, SC- The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with the University of South Carolina and the College of Charleston, today announced that Segra Park will host in a neutral site game between the Gamecocks and the Cougars March 18.

First pitch is slated for 6:30 pm. Gates open at 5:30.

Tickets for the game go on sale today at 10 am. Individual tickets for the game start at $8. To purchase tickets, visit https://mlb.tickets.com/?orgId=57151&agency=MILB_MPV&eventId=57941

"This is an exciting way for us to kick-off the 2025 baseball season and our 10th year in the Midlands," team President Brad Shank said. "Both of these teams have played a handful of games at Segra Park since their first game here in 2018, but I know each side is eager for this rematch. It should be a fun game."

The College of Charleston and the University of South Carolina battled in the BullStreet District May 9, 2018 in front of nearly 6,000 fans. The Cougars won, 9-0, behind seven scoreless innings from starter Evan Sisk. The lineup had four players (Dupree Hart, Bradley Dixon, Luke Manzo and Tommy Richter) record multiple RBI.

This is the fifth time the Gamecocks are playing in the BullStreet District. The team most recently fell 5-4 to Clemson in 12 innings at Segra Park March 2, 2024. The College of Charleston is also playing its fifth game at Segra Park. The Cougars boast a 2-2 record on Freed Street.

Opening day is right around the corner. Join the Fireflies as they take on the Charleston RiverDogs Tuesday April 8 at 7:05 pm. For tickets and more information about the Fireflies upcoming season, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

