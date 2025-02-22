FredNats Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule and Single-Game Tickets
February 22, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals are thrilled to announce the jam-packed 2025 promotional schedule, bringing unique and special experiences each night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. The top entertainment destination in the greater Fredericksburg area is getting even better with a record number of giveaways (19), firework shows (19) and bobbleheads (5) throughout the season.
2025 Bobbleheads include Travis Sykora, James Wood, Brady House, Jake Lowery and a Gus figurine.
Single-game tickets are also on sale as of 9 am today (Saturday, February 22) both online and in person at the stadium box office.
The full promotional schedule is now live at frednats.com. Here are the highlights:
Nightly promotions will continue to be a staple at the ballpark. $2 Tuesdays presented by Mike's Custom Golf Cars return, with $2 tickets and $2 taco deals back for 2025.
Goodwill Wednesdays also return, presented by the Rappahannock Goodwill industries.
Thirsty Thursday presented by Billiken's Smokehouse is back with $2 and $5 drink specials, along with Adults Run the Bases after each Thursday game.
Firework Fridays are back and better than ever. After each Friday home game, stay in your seat as we light up the sky with the most spectacular firework shows in Virginia week after week.
Saturdays continue to be theme nights, with the FredNats wearing specialty themed jerseys several Saturdays throughout the year, which are listed below. New additions this year include Bluey Night, Minecraft Night, Elf Night and Eras Night.
Sundays continue to be Salute to Service presented by SimVentions, and there is a giveaway scheduled each Sunday home game throughout the season, in addition to several Saturday giveaways. The giveaway schedule is listed below.
Each giveaway goes to the first 1,000 fans through the gates. Dates and items are as follows:
Tuesday, April 8 - Rally Towels presented by Ray's Siding
Friday, April 11 - 2025 Magnet Schedule (2,500)
Saturday, April 12 - 2024 Team Championship photo
Sunday, April 13 - Replica Championship Ring presented by Mary Washington Healthcare
Saturday, April 26 - Minecraft T-Shirt giveaway (only 500)
Sunday, April 27 - FredNats Hockey Jersey presented by Express Oil and Tire Engineers
Sunday, May 11 - Travis Sykora Bobblehead
Sunday, May 25 - Military Patch(es) Hat presented by J. Barber Moving and Storage
Saturday, June 7 - Jake Lowery Superman Bobblehead presented by Colonial Internal Medicine Associates
Sunday, June 8 - Burg Blue Replica Jersey presented by Colonial Internal Medicine Associates
Sunday, June 29 - James Wood Bobblehead presented by Angel Rides
Sunday, July 6 - Corduroy Baseball Hat presented by Bold Rock
Sunday, July 20 - Gus Trolley Figurine presented by F.H Furr
Saturday, July 26 - Snow Globe Mug
Sunday, July 27 - Blue George Replica Jersey presented by Virginia Credit Union
Saturday, August 16 - Harry Potter House Jersey presented by Red Door Pro Wash
Sunday, August 17 - Brady House Bobblehead, presented by Pohanka Nissan Hyundai of Fredericksburg
Sunday, August 24 - Margaritaville Hawaiian Shirt presented by Vakos
Sunday, September 7 - Championship Blanket presented by Off-Leash K9 Training
Saturday theme nights are as follows:
April 12 - Opening Weekend presented by Kaeser Compressors
April 26 - Minecraft & Sensory Awareness Night presented by the City of Fredericksburg
May 10 - Star Wars Night presented by the Rappahannock Area YMCA
May 24 - Military Branch Appreciation Night presented by Cider Lab
June 7 - Superman Night presented by Colonial Internal Medicine Assoicates
June 28 - Paw Patrol night presented by Germanna Community College
July 5 - Independence Weekend presented Busch Gardens Williamsburg
July 19 - Eras Night presented by Ray's Siding
July 26 - Elf Night presented by Rappahannock Area YMCA
August 16 - Harry Potter Night presented by Red Door Pro Wash
August 23 - Bluey Night presented by Kaeser Compressors
September 6 - Cancer Awareness Night presented by Mary Washington Healthcare, includes a Teddy Bear Toss presented by F.H. Furr
In addition to every Friday home game (including July 4), there will be postgame fireworks on the following dates:
Tuesday, April 8 (Opening night)
Saturday, April 12
Saturday, April 26
Saturday, May 24
Saturday, July 5
Saturday, July 19
Saturday, September 6
The full promotional schedule is available at FredNats.com, and single-game tickets are now on sale online and at the stadium box office.
The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from February 22, 2025
- FredNats Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule and Single-Game Tickets - Fredericksburg Nationals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fredericksburg Nationals Stories
- FredNats Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule and Single-Game Tickets
- Honoring Black Baseball History in Fredericksburg- FredNats to Reveal "Hoppy" New Uniforms on February 19th
- Nationals Announce 2025 FredNat Coaching Staff
- UVA and Maryland Baseball to Clash in FXBG
- FredNats Announce 2025 Home Game Times