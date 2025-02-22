FredNats Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule and Single-Game Tickets

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals are thrilled to announce the jam-packed 2025 promotional schedule, bringing unique and special experiences each night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. The top entertainment destination in the greater Fredericksburg area is getting even better with a record number of giveaways (19), firework shows (19) and bobbleheads (5) throughout the season.

2025 Bobbleheads include Travis Sykora, James Wood, Brady House, Jake Lowery and a Gus figurine.

Single-game tickets are also on sale as of 9 am today (Saturday, February 22) both online and in person at the stadium box office.

The full promotional schedule is now live at frednats.com. Here are the highlights:

Nightly promotions will continue to be a staple at the ballpark. $2 Tuesdays presented by Mike's Custom Golf Cars return, with $2 tickets and $2 taco deals back for 2025.

Goodwill Wednesdays also return, presented by the Rappahannock Goodwill industries.

Thirsty Thursday presented by Billiken's Smokehouse is back with $2 and $5 drink specials, along with Adults Run the Bases after each Thursday game.

Firework Fridays are back and better than ever. After each Friday home game, stay in your seat as we light up the sky with the most spectacular firework shows in Virginia week after week.

Saturdays continue to be theme nights, with the FredNats wearing specialty themed jerseys several Saturdays throughout the year, which are listed below. New additions this year include Bluey Night, Minecraft Night, Elf Night and Eras Night.

Sundays continue to be Salute to Service presented by SimVentions, and there is a giveaway scheduled each Sunday home game throughout the season, in addition to several Saturday giveaways. The giveaway schedule is listed below.

Each giveaway goes to the first 1,000 fans through the gates. Dates and items are as follows:

Tuesday, April 8 - Rally Towels presented by Ray's Siding

Friday, April 11 - 2025 Magnet Schedule (2,500)

Saturday, April 12 - 2024 Team Championship photo

Sunday, April 13 - Replica Championship Ring presented by Mary Washington Healthcare

Saturday, April 26 - Minecraft T-Shirt giveaway (only 500)

Sunday, April 27 - FredNats Hockey Jersey presented by Express Oil and Tire Engineers

Sunday, May 11 - Travis Sykora Bobblehead

Sunday, May 25 - Military Patch(es) Hat presented by J. Barber Moving and Storage

Saturday, June 7 - Jake Lowery Superman Bobblehead presented by Colonial Internal Medicine Associates

Sunday, June 8 - Burg Blue Replica Jersey presented by Colonial Internal Medicine Associates

Sunday, June 29 - James Wood Bobblehead presented by Angel Rides

Sunday, July 6 - Corduroy Baseball Hat presented by Bold Rock

Sunday, July 20 - Gus Trolley Figurine presented by F.H Furr

Saturday, July 26 - Snow Globe Mug

Sunday, July 27 - Blue George Replica Jersey presented by Virginia Credit Union

Saturday, August 16 - Harry Potter House Jersey presented by Red Door Pro Wash

Sunday, August 17 - Brady House Bobblehead, presented by Pohanka Nissan Hyundai of Fredericksburg

Sunday, August 24 - Margaritaville Hawaiian Shirt presented by Vakos

Sunday, September 7 - Championship Blanket presented by Off-Leash K9 Training

Saturday theme nights are as follows:

April 12 - Opening Weekend presented by Kaeser Compressors

April 26 - Minecraft & Sensory Awareness Night presented by the City of Fredericksburg

May 10 - Star Wars Night presented by the Rappahannock Area YMCA

May 24 - Military Branch Appreciation Night presented by Cider Lab

June 7 - Superman Night presented by Colonial Internal Medicine Assoicates

June 28 - Paw Patrol night presented by Germanna Community College

July 5 - Independence Weekend presented Busch Gardens Williamsburg

July 19 - Eras Night presented by Ray's Siding

July 26 - Elf Night presented by Rappahannock Area YMCA

August 16 - Harry Potter Night presented by Red Door Pro Wash

August 23 - Bluey Night presented by Kaeser Compressors

September 6 - Cancer Awareness Night presented by Mary Washington Healthcare, includes a Teddy Bear Toss presented by F.H. Furr

In addition to every Friday home game (including July 4), there will be postgame fireworks on the following dates:

Tuesday, April 8 (Opening night)

Saturday, April 12

Saturday, April 26

Saturday, May 24

Saturday, July 5

Saturday, July 19

Saturday, September 6

The full promotional schedule is available at FredNats.com, and single-game tickets are now on sale online and at the stadium box office.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

