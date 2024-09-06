GreenJackets Blank Woodies, 4-0

September 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kinston, NC - Your Woodies hosted Game 4 of the series against the Augusta GreenJackets tonight.

It was a quick first inning as both teams went three up, three down. The GreenJackets scored two runs in the second inning thanks to a walk, a triple, and a fielding error by the Wood Ducks third baseman (Mejia). The Woodies again went three up, three down to end the second inning. Augusta left one base runner stranded in the top of the third after a walk to Garcia. Third time is not the charm as again the Woodies went three up, three down. The GreenJackets lead 2-0 after three innings.

The GreenJackets add on another run in the top of the fourth after a walk to Steel and a fielding error by the Wood Ducks left fielder (Jones). The Wood Ducks again aren't able to get anyone on base after three groundouts in a row. Augusta had a three up, three down top of the fifth inning.

While the Wood Ducks were unable to score, but finally had some base runners via a walk to Barroso and a single by Jones. The GreenJackets added another run to their lead in the top of the sixth which started with a walk to Dumitru. Dumitru then stole second, followed by a single from Steels, Machado was hit by a pitch to then load the bases. A single from De La Cruz which was a groundball scored one run. The Woodies went three up, three down again. Augusta was up 4-0 after six innings.

The GreenJackets started off the top of the seventh with a single by Garcia who was then picked off by the Wood Ducks pitcher (Savage). Like clockwork again, the Woodies went three up, three down to end the seventh inning. Augusta got two base runners on in the top of the eighth after a walk to De La Cruz and Magee being hit by a pitch, but they were both left stranded. Not surprise the Woodies went three up, three down to end the eighth inning. The GreenJackets had two runners on base due to a walk to Garcia and a single by Verdung. Then Dumitru flies into a double play in foul territory to the Wood Ducks right fielder (Cabrera) to the Woodies catcher (Brock) to end the top of the ninth. The Woodies ended the game, the same way they had been hitting or lack there of all night, again going three up, three down.

The GreenJackets beat the Woodies 4-0 on 5 hits and 0 errors. The Woodies scored 0 on 1 hit and 2 errors. Hackman was awarded the win for the GreenJackets after pitching 6.0 innings giving up 1 hit and striking out eight. Shoemaker was awarded the save after pitching 3.0 innings, giving up no hits and striking out three. Perry was given the loss for the Wood Ducks after pitching 2.2 innings giving up 1 hit and striking out two. The GreenJackets left 10 base runners on, while the Woodies left 2.

