Hackman, Shoemaker Combine to Shut Out Wood Ducks

September 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

KINSTON, NC: Owen Hackman dazzled through six innings and was picked up by Adam Shoemaker, as the pair combined to allow just one hit and two base runners in. 4-0 shutout win.

For Hackman, a ninth round pick in this year's draft out of Loyola Marymount, the start marked the longest and most dominant outing of his young professional career. Hackman retired the first fourteen men he faced and struck out a career-high eight as he picked up his second consecutive road win. The only baserunners came via a two-out walk to Beycker Barroso in the 5th, and a soft single up the middle from Keith Jones in the following at bat.

The GreenJacket offense took advantage of a series of miscues defensively from Down East to take an early lead they would never let go. The Jackets scored twice in the 2nd off starter Kamdyn Perry, who ceded a leadoff walk to Will Verdung and promptly paid for it by way of Titus Dumitru's RBI triple. Dumitru would score two batters later, as Esteban Mejia misplayed a ground ball at 3rd off the bat of Austin Machado to double the lead.

The offense would tack on twice more against the bullpen, building up a lead that was more than large enough for what Hackman provided. Augusta scored once in the 4th off of Eric Loomis via a two-out error in left field, as Jones dropped a fly ball in the corner that scored Willmer De La Cruz from first. Two innings later, De La Cruz drove in a run himself on an infield single off of Caden Scarborough.

After Hackman's opus concluded, Augusta turned the ball over to Adam Shoemaker, who was equally as stingy in what was likely his final outing of the year. Shoemaker retired all 9 batters he faced, striking out three for his second save of the year. The one hit allowed is tied for the fewest given up on the year, matching the mark set on June 19th against the Salem Red Sox by Didier Fuentes, LJ McDonough, and Will Silva.

Only two games remain in the 2024 season, and Augusta can clinch a split of the final series if it can win both on the road at Grainger Stadium. Ethan Bagwell will make his professional debut on the mound tomorrow, as the 6th rounder becomes the 2nd high school draftee to debut on the bump for the GreenJackets this year. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 in the penultimate game in Down East Wood Ducks history.

