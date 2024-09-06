Shorebirds Even Series with Shutout Victory

ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (52-77, 29-35) completed their ninth shutout victory of the season on Friday as they blanked the Carolina Mudcats (77-50, 36-26) by a final score of 3-0.

After a scoreless first three innings, Delmarva scored the game's first run in the fourth on an RBI single by Fernando Peguero as Elis Cuevas touched home, giving the Shorebirds a 1-0 advantage.

Jacob Cravey delivered a strong start on the mound for Delmarva by tossing four shutout innings to keep it a 1-0 game entering the fifth.

In the seventh inning, Edwin Amparo drilled his first homer as a Shorebird over the right-field wall, his two-run shot made it 3-0.

Yeiber Cartaya followed Cravey by throwing four scoreless innings of his own, striking out 6 to hold Delmarva's 3-0 lead entering the ninth inning.

Joe Glassey took over for the final inning and completed the shutout by taking care of the Mudcats 1-2-3 in the final frame, giving Delmarva a 3-0 win.

Yeiber Cartaya (2-0) earned the win in relief with Joe Glassey (2) securing the save. Melvin Hernandez (0-1) was saddled with the loss for Carolina.

The Shorebirds go for a third-straight win at Five County Stadium on Saturday with Keeler Morfe taking the mound versus Anthony Flores for Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

