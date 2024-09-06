Luis Rodriguez Spins Complete Game Shutout in Doubleheader Split

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (54-74, 25-37 2nd Half) and Myrtle Beach Pelicans (61-66, 32-29 2nd Half) squared off in a doubleheader Friday night in a makeup of Monday's postponed contest. Fayetteville dropped the opener 8-6 and saw Luis Rodriguez spin a complete game shutout in the nightcap for a split of the twin bill.

Game 1

Nehomar Ochoa Jr. provided an early 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning.

Lefty starter Yanquiel Sanchez (L, 0-4) struck out four straight hitters at one point to complete two scoreless before running into trouble in the top of the third. He hit a batter and walked a man with the bases loaded, then surrendered a grand slam to Cameron Sisneros that broke open a 6-1 Pelicans lead.

The Pelicans extended to an 8-1 advantage on a Jose Escobar solo homer in the fifth and wild pitch in the sixth from Pedro Marquez that scored Eriandys Ramon from third base.

Fayetteville grabbed a huge chunk of runs back with a five-run bottom of the sixth. The rally was sparked by an RBI single from Cesar Hernandez and two-run single from Trevor Austin. Kenyi Perez also walked two batters with the bases loaded to cut the game to 8-6.

Luis Martinez-Gomez (SV, 1) stabilized things in the bottom of the seventh, striking out two and working around a two-out single from Ochoa to pick up the save.

Game 2

Neither side needed to call on their bullpen as starters Connor Schultz (L, 1-2) and Luis Rodriguez (2-2) both went the distance in a 1-0 game that lasted just one hour and 15 minutes.

Fayetteville's winning run and lone hit of the game came off the barrel of Rabel Colon on a solo homer to right field in the bottom of the third. It was the only blemish of a complete game for Shultz who worked all six innings and suffered the loss.

Rodriguez carried the 1-0 lead the rest of the way, spinning just the second complete game shutout in franchise history and first since Jojanse Torres on July 24th, 2019. The 20-year-old from Venezuela surrendered three singles, two walks and struck out five while needing just 77 total pitches to get through the night.

The final series of the season continues Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM. The first 1,000 fans through the gates of Segra Stadium will take home a co-branded Woodpeckers & Hurricanes hockey jersey presented by Raven Advisory LLC.

