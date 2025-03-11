USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Returns to Fayetteville July 3rd

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team returns to Segra Stadium on Thursday, July 3rd as part of USA Baseball's annual Stars vs. Stripes series. First pitch for the Stars vs. Stripes game in downtown Fayetteville is slated for 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Postgame fireworks will conclude the night's festivities following the last out of the game.

The Stars vs. Stripes series is a product of the Collegiate National Team Training Camp that features 56 of the premier non-draft-eligible collegiate players in the country. The 2023 Stars vs. Stripes game at Segra Stadium included 10 first round selections in the 2024 MLB Draft including Charlie Condon (Colorado Rockies), Hagen Smith (Chicago White Sox), Jac Caglianone (Kansas City Royals), JJ Wetherholt (St. Louis Cardinals), Christian Moore (Los Angeles Angels), Seaver King (Washington Nationals), Braden Montgomery (Chicago White Sox), Trey Yesavage (Toronto Blue Jays), Kaelen Culpepper (Minnesota Twins), and Malcolm Moore (Texas Rangers).

Tickets for the Stars vs. Stripes series at Segra Stadium on July 3rd start at $11 and are now available. Tickets can be purchased online at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com/tickets or in-person at the box office.

