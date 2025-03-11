RiverDogs Welcome Back Beer Shakes, International Food Items to 2025 Concessions Offerings

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The RiverDogs food and beverage team hosted local media on Tuesday to introduce its new food and drink offerings for the 2025 season, in leadup to Opening Day on April 4. RiverDogs Vice President/Food and Beverage Josh Shea served up the team's newest concoctions, including several around-the-world-inspired menu items at the new "Charlie's Passport" concession stand and Beer Shakes, making their long-awaited return.

"I want the people at The Joe to see and taste things that make them stop and say 'Wow! I cannot believe I am at a ballpark right now,'" Shea said. "We are trying to create a unique, one-of-a-kind experience for fans while also paying homage to Charleston and the rich history of food and culture that exists here."

On the beverage side, Beer Shakes return to The Joe for the first time since 2021. A groundbreaking addition to the ballpark in 2013, the new incarnation of Beer Shakes allows fans to blend their choice of Wicked Weed or Palmetto Amber Ale brew with ice cream or sorbet, topped off with whipped cream and a flavored syrup. Blended Margaritas and other specialty drinks also take center stage; both types of beverages are available at the Cape Fear Spirits Bar, and feature spirits from Southern Crown Partners.

Shea also unveiled a new concession stand concept, Charlie's Passport. At this location, fans will get to enjoy a taste of international cuisines, such as baked pastas, varieties of pizza, and Japanese-style rice bowls. Standout newcomers on the menu include a Nashville Hot Chicken Taco with cilantro, powerslaw, & onions and a Vegetarian Cauliflower Taco with cilantro, powerslaw, onions, & hot honey drizzle.

Another standout item is the Footlong Homewrecker Brat, a bratwurst with a Southern-inspired twist that pays homage to the RiverDogs' longtime ballpark favorite Homewrecker Dog. The brat version is topped with pimento cheese, coleslaw, pickled onions, pickled okra, collard greens and BBQ sauce, and is available at Wicked Sausage World in the Joe's Food Court area of the ballpark.

Other highlights include Lowcountry Boil making its debut at the ballpark, which joins Shrimp and Catfish Po Boys at the Seafood Shack stand. The Cheesy Charlie's location is also being expanded, and fans can add Cheetos Dust flavors such as parmesan and white cheddar to items like ice cream, hotdogs, popcorn, and wings. And don't forget the Redneck Nachos, a massive serving of pork rinds in a pizza box covered with three different kinds of meat, various nacho toppings such as pickled jalapenos and onions, all covered in a generous amount of queso and BBQ sauce.

While Tuesday's event focused on the fun new items available to all fans on the concourse at RiverDogs home games, Shea and team are also preparing upgrades to the menu in the ballpark's various hospitality areas, including the upscale Segra Club and the ballpark's private suites.

