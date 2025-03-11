Kannapolis to Host Pair of Patriotic Games with USA Baseball

March 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Atrium Health Ballpark will continue to fly the Stars and Stripes with pride this summer as Kannapolis welcomes the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, which features the premier non-draft-eligible collegiate players in the country, for a pair of mid-summer baseball games.

The fun kicks off on Sunday, June 29 at 5:35 p.m. with the opening game of USA Baseball's annual Stars vs. Stripes series. After contests in Cary and Fayetteville, North Carolina, the action returns on Friday, July 4 at 6:35 p.m. for a marquee matchup between the Collegiate National Team Prospects, which will be a team made up of select players from the Stars vs. Stripes series, and the Appalachian League Select Team. In celebration of our nation's independence, the Kannapolis night sky will also shine bright with a postgame fireworks extravaganza following the baseball game on the Fourth of July.

"We are absolutely thrilled for the opportunity to host USA Baseball for two games this summer," shared Matt Millward, General Manager of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. "It's been exciting to host some of our nation's top talent, and being able to also showcase USA Baseball on July 4th this year will be an incredible experience for our community!"

2025 marks the seventh year of competition for USA Baseball in Kannapolis, with this being the second season, first since 2007, where the Stars and Stripes have played multiple games in Towel City. Team USA owns a 6-1 record in Kannapolis, including 2-0 at Atrium Health Ballpark in competitions against Chinese Taipei.

Tickets for both USA Baseball games at Atrium Health Ballpark are currently available online at www.kcballers.com or by contacting the F&M Box Office at (704) 932-3267. Cannon Ballers season ticket holders will also be contacted with information regarding the opportunity to purchase discounted tickets and priority access to their seats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.