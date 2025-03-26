Woodpeckers Release 2025 Opening Day Roster

March 26, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, are excited to unveil the 2025 Opening Day Roster ahead of their Carolina League opener against the Lynchburg Hillcats on April 4th at Segra Stadium. The 27-man roster breaks down to 12 position players and 15 pitchers, along with 17 returners from the 2024 squad and ten newcomers who will make their Single-A debut with Fayetteville.

RHP Cole Hertzler, RHP Bryce Mayer and C/INF Jancel Villarroel are the three prospects on the roster ranked inside of the MLB.com top-30 list.

Hertzler, returning from last season, was the Astros 5th round pick in the 2024 draft out of Liberty and impressed with six strikeouts over a combined five innings of one-run ball to close out the 2024 season. Mayer, last year's 16th round selection, also excelled over a short time in Fayetteville with ten strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

Villarroel played a utility role on last year's club, earning starts behind the plate and around the infield. Over 54 games the Venezuela native batted .233 with two home runs, nine doubles and 28 RBI.

A full listing of the 2025 Woodpeckers roster is below:

Position Players: Alberto Hernandez, Cesar Hernandez, Max Holy, Waner Luciano, Caden Powell, Lucas Spence, Justin Trimble, Esmil Valencia

Catchers: Carlos Cauro, Jason Schiavone, Keduar Trujillo, Jancel Villarroel

Pitchers: Dawil Almonte, Grant Burleson, Anthony Cruz, Ramsey David, Francisco Frias, Rafael Gonzalez, Cole Hertzler, Bryce Mayer, Joan Ogando, Twine Palmer, Luis Alejandro Rodriguez, Raimy Rodriguez, Ryan Smith, Alonzo Tredwell, Ryan Verdugo

The Woodpeckers will be led by first-year manager Carlos Lugo, the fifth skipper in team history, along with pitching coach James Wiseman, hitting coach Kyle Brennan and development coach Alfredo Granier.

The Woodpeckers kick off their 2025 campaign at Segra Stadium on Friday, April 4th against the Lynchburg Hillcats. Single game tickets are now available for all games including Opening Night, July 4th, & July 5th. Tickets can be purchased online HERE or in-person at the box office.

Get an early look at the 2025 roster when Segra Stadium hosts the 'One Ville' exhibition on Wednesday, April 2nd, which will feature the Fayetteville Woodpeckers matching up against the Asheville Tourists (High-A, Houston Astros) in a preseason tune-up before each team starts their respective seasons. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with gates to open at 5:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.