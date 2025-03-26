RipTydz to Host Meet the Team Party with Pelicans on April 2

March 26, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Myrtle Beach Pelicans fans will have their first opportunity to catch a glimpse of the club's 2025 Opening Day squad with a Meet the Team Party on Wednesday, April 2 from 6PM to 7:30PM at RipTydz Oceanfront Grille & Rooftop Bar. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

Pelicans Team President Ryan Moore and General Manager Kristin Call will greet fans to open the evening. Their comments will be followed by brief introductions of each member of Myrtle Beach's Opening Day roster. Fans of all ages can then participate in an autograph session with every player and coach. Fans are encouraged to bring their own items for the players and coaches to autograph.

Following the autograph session, fans will have the opportunity to ask questions to the members of the 2025 Pelicans with a live Q&A session, hosted by Pelicans' broadcaster Luke Moehle. The Birds' Opening Day roster will be announced at a later date.

RipTydz Oceanfront Grille & Rooftop Bar is located at 1210 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29577. Free valet parking is also available at RipTydz.

The Pelicans' 2025 season will begin on the road in Charleston on April 4. The home opener is set for April 8th against the Carolina Mudcats. Tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now including single game tickets and season memberships. A limited inventory of single game tickets is also available for every home game, including Opening Night and July 4th. To purchase single game tickets for 2025, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets. For more information or to purchase a season membership for the 2025 season visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/memberships, call 843-918-6000, or stop by the Front Office.

Carolina League Stories from March 26, 2025

