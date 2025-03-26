Fireflies Announce Family Four Pack Offer for Opening Week

March 26, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia, SC- The Columbia Fireflies today announced the team is offering a Four for $54 ticket and food offer for the team's opening week, Friday night matchup against the Charleston RiverDogs. The game starts at 7:05 pm.

The offer includes four Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union All-Star tickets, four 24 oz fountain sodas and four ballpark hot dogs. The package has an $86 value, saving families $32 to attend a special night at Segra Park.

After the game, the Fireflies will host the Midland's first-ever drone light show, courtesy of AMAROK. This special event will display 100 drones synchronized to light up the night sky with animations and some special surprises.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring something so unique and memorable as a drone show to Columbia," Team President Brad Shank said. "The goal and mission of the Fireflies is to make every game fun for all, and providing families with this special offer ensures we can welcome baseball back with something that will wow and amaze fans."

Fans can purchase the Four for $54 Family Pack at www.columbiafireflies.com or.

For families of more than four people, the offer will allow fans to add additional tickets for $13.50 up to 10 people.

The Columbia Fireflies host their 2025 home opener April 8, as they welcome the Charleston RiverDogs to Segra Park. The season officially begins April 4 when the Fireflies travel to Augusta to face the GreenJackets.

Individual game tickets and a full schedule of promotional events and activities can be found at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

