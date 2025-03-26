2025 Break Camp Roster Announced

March 26, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Texas Rangers have announced the Crawdads' 2025 break camp roster that will head to Hickory in the coming days.

The pitching staff will have four players returning to Hickory after previous stints with the team. Nick Lockhart, who pitched for the Crawdads in 2023 but missed the entirety of last season with an arm injury, will return to the mound. Also returning are Brock Porter, Luke Savage, and Kai-Noa Wynyard. Rounding out the right handers are Ismael Agreda, J'Briell Easley, Brooks Fowler, Eric Loomis, Aneudis Mejia, Alberto Mota, Kamdyn Perry, Caden Scarborough, and Michael Valverde. The four lefties on staff are Angel Anazco, Thomas Ireland, Mason Molina, and Gastonia-born Daulton Pence.

The roster will be rounded out with 13 position players. The three catchers are Beycker Barroso, Ben Hartl, and Jesus Lopez. In infielders are Pablo Guerrero (son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero), Antonis Macias, Luis Marquez, Rafe Perich, and Chandler Pollard. The outfielders will be Yeremi Cabrera, Jose De Jesus, Maxton Martin, Wandy Mendez and Marcos Torres.

The bats are split with five right-handed hitters, five left-handed batters, and three switch hitters.

The 19-year-old Yeremi Cabrera comes into the season as the #16 Rangers prospect. Caden Scarborough, who will turn 20 on April 1st, is ranked as the #28 prospect. Both players, along with Jesus Lopez, were featured on the Rangers' Spring Breakout prospect game roster.

The Crawdads represent six countries: the United States (14), Dominican Republic (7), Venezuela (6), Canada (1), Mexico (1), and Australia (1).

The break camp roster is a preliminary list of players expected to start the season with the Crawdads and is subject to change. The official roster will be locked in prior to the Crawdads' first regular season game on Friday, April 5th in Kannapolis.

Players are expected to arrive in Hickory mid-day on Monday and will take the field for the first time with an exhibition game on Tuesday, April 1st against the Hub City Spartanburgers (Rangers High-A). Hub City will host the Crawdads for another scrimmage on Wednesday evening.

The Crawdads home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8th as the Augusta GreenJackets come to town for a six-game series.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.