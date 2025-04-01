Brad Halling American Whiskey Ko. Named Official Craft Spirits Partner

Brad Halling American Whiskey Ko. (BHAWK) and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers announced today a local partnership, making BHAWK an Official Craft Spirits sponsor of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

"We are prioritizing the fan experience this season and are excited to collaborate with BHAWK, a husband-wife Army Retiree owned distillery, cocktail bar, and restaurant in Southern Pines with a brand story that truly encapsulates who our community is and allows us to share their product with the hundreds of thousands of supporters who visit our ballpark annually," Woodpeckers Assistant General Manager, Pete Subsara said. "Our collaboration will extend to all points of sale throughout the park that carry spirits, including the newly minted BHAWK Craft Cart located directly inside the main gates."

BHAWK marks the foundation for special operations Sergeant Major (US Army, Ret) Brad Halling's personal story of Gratitude and recognizes the extraordinary men he served with in the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, later memorialized by Hollywood in the movie Black Hawk Down. After being shot down by an enemy rocket propelled grenade and losing his left leg above-the-knee, Brad was saved by Army special operations pilots and given a second chance at life. Now Brad's vision is to express Gratitude to all those who've served our Nation and communities. Joined by his wife Jess (Colonel, US Army Ret), expressing Gratitude for Extraordinary Service through BHAWK and its premium brands, Sergeant's Valor whiskeys and Madam Colonel spirits, is a second calling for the Hallings. BHAWK will connect with passionate baseball fans in Fayetteville and invites them to experience their whiskey and spirits with friends who feel like family.

"Baseball in Fayetteville is more than just a game, it's a way for the community to come together and celebrate moments that matter," said Brad Halling, co-founder & CEO, BHAWK. "We're excited to share Sergeant's Valor whiskeys and Madam Colonel spirits with the thousands of fans that come through the ballpark each night, many of them Veterans, military Family members, and private citizens proud of those who serve. The opportunity for BHAWK to compliment the all-American experience of baseball for fans at the stadium, celebrating the sport they love, was a perfect match."

The first opportunity for fans to enjoy BHAWK's craft spirits & specialty cocktails will be at the Woodpeckers home opener on Friday, April 4th when Fayetteville takes on the visiting Lynchburg Hillcats, the Low-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Limited tickets are still available and can be purchased HERE or can be bought in-person at the box office.

