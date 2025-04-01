RiverDogs Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster

April 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs, in conjunction with the Tampa Bay Rays, have announced their 2025 Opening Day Roster ahead of Friday's season opener against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The 29-man group includes 16 pitchers and 13 position players.

Charleston opens the season with 12 returning players from 2024's squad, which went 42-23 in the second half to capture the Carolina League South Division second half title.

Third-year manager Sean Smedley's pitching staff will be highlighted by two of Tampa Bay's MLB Pipeline top-30 prospects. After posting a 3.15 ERA in nine regular season starts last season, RHP Trevor Harrison (Rays' No. 11) returns to Charleston. Following a four-start stint with the RiverDogs last summer, Jose Urbina (Rays' No. 29) joins Harrison as a rotation headliner.

The pitching staff also features some Carolina flavor. Lowcountry native and Hanahan High School graduate Trey Pooser returns to Charleston to make his professional debut after being selected by the Rays in the 10th round of last year's draft. Pooser had a 3.50 ERA in 90 innings with the University of Kentucky last spring after four seasons at the College of Charleston. Former South Carolina Gamecock Garrett Gainey, Tampa Bay's 9th round pick in 2024, is the only other South Carolina native on the roster.

Of the RiverDogs' 16 hurlers, 10 pitched in college - including eight from power conference schools.

On the hitting side, outfielder Connor Hujsak will suit up for Charleston after a torrid 21 games in the navy and gold to finish last season. Hujsak batted to an .844 OPS and slugged four homers - including three in a game on Sept. 5 at Columbia.

Catcher Nathan Flewelling is the highest drafted player on the roster, after being selected by the Rays 94th overall (3rd round) last summer. At 18 years old, he's also the youngest player on the roster. He's joined by fellow Alberta native, 19-year old shortstop Jack Lines.

Infielders Ricardo Gonzalez and Narciso Polanco, and outfielder Angel Mateo, who all played 95 games or more for Charleston last season, return for another go-round.

Three mainstays from last season's rookie-level FCL Rays club will look to become mainstays in Charleston. Catcher Larry Martinez led the team's qualified hitters in batting average, hitting .295 in 44 contests. Outfielder Jose Perez led the club in OPS with a .940 mark before finishing the year by playing 26 games with the Dogs. Fellow outfielder Nicandro Aybar hit .271 while playing in 51 of the team's 59 games.

All Single-A clubs are permitted to carry up to 30 players on the active roster. The full roster can be viewed here.

The RiverDogs begin their quest for a fourth Carolina League title in five seasons on Friday night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park in Charleston, with first pitch set for 7:05pm. Fans can purchase tickets online at RiverDogs.com.

