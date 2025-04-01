Tolbert Makes Royal Debut

April 1, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies utility man Tyler Tolbert

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies utility man Tyler Tolbert(Columbia Fireflies)

Milwaukee, WI- Last night, 2021 Fireflies utility man Tyler Tolbert made his Major League debut for the Kansas City Royals. Senger is the second former Fireflies player to make his Major League debut in 2025, joining Hayden Senger and the 28th overall former Columbia player in the Majors.

Tolbert entered the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning with Kansas City leading 10-0. He struck out in his lone at-bat of the game before closing out the final two innings in center field.

The speedster played 80 games for the Fireflies during the 2021 season with fellow Royals teammate Maikel Garcia. He owns the Fireflies single-season steals record and single-season triples record as he swiped 49 bags and legged-out seven triples for the club in 2021.

Tolbert embodied the utility man role for Columbia, playing shortstop, second base and all three outfield positions for the Fireflies. His defensive abilities earned him SportsCenter Top 10 play honors after a terrific snag on a pop-out in foul territory against the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park.

The University of Alabama-Birmingham product also joins an exclusive list with his debut. He is just the second player to play for each of the Columbia Fireflies, Quad Cities River Bandits, Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Omaha Storm Chasers on his way to making a Major League debut with the Kansas City Royals. He joins Walter Pennington, who was the first to accomplish the feat last year prior to being traded to the Texas Rangers. This is the fifth season that Columbia, Quad Cities, Northwest Arkansas and Omaha have been the four affiliates of Kansas City.

The Fireflies Home Opener is right around the corner! Cheer on Columbia as they take on the Charleston RiverDogs at Segra Park Tuesday, April 8. Fans can purchase Opening Day tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.