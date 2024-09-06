Hillcats Take Down Nats
September 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Nats grabbed another early lead, but this one didn't last as the Hillcats picked up their first win of the week, 9-5. FXBG is now 38-25 (73-56), and the 'Cats are 29-32 (66-61).
Kevin Bazzell and Sam Petersen each delivered RBI singles in the first inning to put Fredericksburg up 2-0, but that lead was short lived.
In a rare rough start for Travis Sykora, he gave up two runs in the top of the second inning to give the lead right back to Lynchburg. He only worked two frames, walking three men as the Hillcats tagged him for five hits.
Lynchburg added another couple runs in the top of the third, then one more in the fourth as they opened up a 5-2 edge over the Nats.
The Freddies got a rally together in the fifth inning, with two outs. Nate Rombach ripped a line drive back up the middle to drive Kelvin Diaz in, then Kevin Bazzell doubled home another run to cut the score to 5-4 Hillcats.
Johan Otanez held that score through his three scoreless innings of relief work, but Lynchburg delivered the knockout shot with a four run eighth inning.
Elijah Green clubbed a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth, but Lynchburg picked up a 9-5 victory. Jervis Alfaro (2-0) notched his second win, and Bryan Sanchez (1-7) was saddled with the loss.
In Game Five, Brayan Romero (0-1, 5.33) takes on the lefty Jackson Humphires (2-6, 4.74) in a 7:05 start.
#FREDNATS
