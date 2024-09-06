Delmarva Pitches Past Mudcats

September 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Delmarva Shorebirds used a trio of pitchers that combined to allow just eight hits as they shutout the Carolina Mudcats 3-0 on Friday night at Five County Stadium.

Delmarva (52-77 overall, 28-36 second half) broke the scoreless stalemate in the fourth inning against Mudcat reliever Melvin Hernandez (L, 0-1) when Fernando Peguero guided a base hit to centerfield that scored Elis Cuevas to give the Shorebirds a 1-0 advantage.

That one run would be enough as Delmarva Jacob Cravey left the game after four scoreless innings and turned the game over to Yeibert Cartaya (W, 2-0) who would go on to work four scoreless innings of his own with six strikeouts.

Carolina (77-50 overall, 36-26 second half) had several chances against Cartaya leaving two men on base in the fifth and the eighth and in total stranded nine men on the base paths.

Delmarva added to their lead in the seventh when Peguero opened the frame with an infield single ahead of Edwin Amparo who blasted his first home run of the season over the right field wall for a 3-0 advantage.

Joe Glassey (S, 2) worked a perfect ninth inning to nail down the 3-0 win for the Shorebirds.

Carolina and Delmarva continue the series on Saturday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. The Mudcats send LHP Anthony Flores (2-1, 2.74) to the mound while Delmarva counters with RHP Keeler Morfe (0-0, 2.61).

Carolina League Stories from September 6, 2024

