Fireflies Shut Out by RiverDogs on Grateful Dead Night

September 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, SC - A five-run top of the ninth sealed the deal as the Fireflies fell 8-0 to the Charleston RiverDogs Friday evening at Segra Park.

Logan Martin started the game on the mound for the Fireflies. The former Kentucky Wildcat spun another gem Friday, pitching five innings of scoreless baseball. The righty finishes the 2024 season with an 11-inning scoreless streak. Martin has held the opponent scoreless in three of his final five starts of the year, and owns a 1.44 ERA in 25 innings during that time frame.

Santiago Suarez (W, 7-6) was also dominant for the RiverDogs. The 19-year-old Venezuelan punched out seven Fireflies batters and allowed just two hits over five scoreless innings. Suarez finishes the regular season with his fifth scoreless start of the 2024 campaign.

Charleston and Columbia traded zeroes on the scoreboard until the sixth inning. Emilien Pitre led off the RiverDogs' half of the frame with a double, then advanced to third and home on a pair of wild pitches from Jesus Rios (L, 1-4). Connor Hujsak also reached base on an error, then stole second base to get into scoring position. Hujsak eventually scored Charleston's second run on a Brady Marget groundout. Rios received the loss out of the pen for Columbia. The righty allowed three runs, with one unearned, on five hits across two innings.

The RiverDogs began the seventh inning with three consecutive singles to load the bases. With Pitre at the dish, the RiverDogs padded their lead. Pitre hit a fly ball deep enough to center field to score Ricardo Gonzalez, earning the sacrifice and RBI along the way.

Charleston broke it open in the game's final stanza. The RiverDogs plated five runs on five hits and two errors against fireflies reliever Julio Rosario.

Gerlin Rosario was the first arm out of the bullpen for Charleston. Rosario threw three scoreless innings and retired the final eight Fireflies hitters he faced. The righty struck out three and only allowed one hit to keep the shutout going for the RiverDogs.

Samuel Mejia mopped up on the mound for Charletson. Mejia recorded the final three outs in order to seal the deal, and solidify the win for the RiverDogs.

The Fireflies continue their series with Charleston tomorrow at 6:05 PM. RHP Jonatan Bernal (1-4, 3.91 ERA) toes the rubber for the Fireflies against Charleston RHP Trevor Harrison (2-0, 3.60 ERA).

