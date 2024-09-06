Pelicans and Woodpeckers Split Friday's Doubleheader

September 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Fayetteville Woodpeckers each won a game in Friday's doubleheader. The Pelicans took game one 8-6, while the Woodpeckers swiped game two 1-0. Myrtle Beach's record stands at 61-66 and 32-29 in the second half. The Woodpeckers are now 54-74 and 25-37 in the second half.

Game One: Off the power of a Cameron Sisneros (2-4, HR, 4 RBI) grand slam in the third inning, the Pelicans rolled to an 8-6 victory. Jose Escobar (1-3, HR, 2 RBI) also provided a solo home run and an RBI hit-by-pitch.

In his Pelicans debut, Luis Reyes (1-0) took the win after pitching 1 2/3 innings in relief with two earned runs. Luis Martinez-Gomez closed out the final 1 1/3 innings with no runs allowed and two strikeouts to earn the save.

Fayetteville sparked a late rally with five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Trevor Austin (1-4, 2 RBI) led the Woodpeckers with two runs driven in. Nehomar Ochoa Jr. (2-4, RBI) posted a multi-hit game with one RBI.

Starter Yanquiel Sanchez (0-4) took the loss with six earned runs in his 2 2/3 innings while walking four and giving up two hits. Pedro Marquez sacrificed two more earned runs with three walks and three hits allowed in 4 1/3 innings.

Game Two: In a game that saw just four combined hits, the Woodpeckers shut out the Pelicans 1-0. Myrtle Beach's three hits came from Leonel Espinoza (1-3), Reginald Preciado (1-3), and Carter Trice (1-3). It was the Birds' 13th shutout loss of the season.

Connor Schultz (1-2) tossed a complete game with just one earned run off one hit and one walk with four strikeouts to take the loss. It was the first complete game by a Pelicans pitcher this season.

The Woodpeckers' only run and hit came from Rabel Colon (1-1, HR, RBI, BB) on a solo home run in the bottom of the third.

Luis Rodriguez (2-2) stayed out for all seven innings with five strikeouts and no runs allowed to earn the victory.

The Pelicans and Woodpeckers meet on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.