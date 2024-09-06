Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Charleston 9.6

September 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Fireflies kick-off their weekend with a 7:05 game against the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at Segra Park. RHP Logan Martin (4-3, 3.88 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Santiago Suarez (6-6, 4.23 ERA).

Tonight is Grateful Dead Night presented by the Howling Dog Collective at Segra Park. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a t-shirt designed by the Howling Dog Collective and we'll have Grateful Dead cover band Stillhouse performing at the ballpark tonight. After the game we'll also have the first of three-consecutive nights with a fireworks show at Segra Park! Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

FIVE-RUN SIXTH PROPELS FIREFLIES TO 68TH WIN: The Fireflies walked a tight-rope with the Charleston RiverDogs but came out on top 7-6 thanks to a five-run sixth inning. The win was the Fireflies 68th win of the season, which is tied with the 2017 Fireflies for the most in a single season in franchise history. The difference maker came in the sixth for Columbia. After Cade Halemanu (L, 2-2) started the inning with a strikeout, he walked Daniel Vazquez on back-to-back pitches before surrendering back-to-back singles to Derlin Figueroa and Austin Charles. Vazquez scored on Charles' single to bring the score to 3-2 in favor of Charleston. Next, Hyungchan Um grounded into a fielder's choice, but on a throwing error from Jose Perez, Figueroa and Charles scored to flip the script and give Columbia a 4-3 lead. After a Brennon McNair sacrifice fly doubled Columbia's lead, the next two Fireflies runs came around on two of four wild pitches that Alexander Alberto offered to Columbia across 1.2 innings.

BULLPEN MANIA: After a tough start to September that continued Thursday with the bullpen allowing four runs in as many innings, the relief corp has a 3.08 ERA through 128 games this season. That is still good for the fourth-best mark in all of Minor League Baseball. The Fireflies trail the Midland RockHounds (2.95 ERA), the Harrisburg Senators (3.04 ERA) and fellow Carolina League opponent the Down East Wood Ducks (3.07 ERA).

DOUBLE THE TROUBLE: Wednesday, Derlin Figueroa became the first Fireflies player to launch multiple homers in a single game since Blake Mitchell accomplished the feat May 30 at Kannapolis. Austin Charles also accomplished the feat at Segra Park against the RiverDogs this year back on May 17.

DAZZLING DEBUT: Tuesday, Yunior Marte made his Carolina League debut. He worked 4.1 innings and allowed just a single run off of five scattered hits while the righty punched out four hitters. He'll start his Carolina League career with a 2.08 ERA after recording a 9.92 ERA in the ACL this season.

THIS IS 60: Tuesday, Austin Charles drove in two RBI thanks to a late homer to give him 60 RBI on the campaign. In 2023 only one Fireflies hitter finished the season with 55 or more RBI: Brett Squires, who had 69 RBI. The Fireflies single-season RBI record belongs to Juan Carlos Negret, who drove in 76 runs in a shortened 2021 season thanks in part to a franchise record 23 homers in a single season.

AWESOME ARRONDE: Wednesday, Felix Arronde struck out one over a handful of innings as he got a no-decision at Augusta. The righty leads the Fireflies with 98 punchouts on the season. His 98 strikeouts are tied for the most in a single-season for the Fireflies since 2020. Both Adrian Alcantara (2021) and Shane Panzini (2023) also have 98 strikeouts for the most in a single year since the schedule was shortened to 132 games.

HISTORIC OPPORTUNITY: Thursday night, the Fireflies matched their 2017 win total (68). Now they have three opportunities to win their 69th game and set 2024 alone for the most wins in franchise history.

THANK YOU: The Fireflies final game of the season is this Sunday at Segra Park! Thank you for your coverage of Fireflies Baseball this season! We look forward to seeing you at Fireflies Holiday Lights in November.

