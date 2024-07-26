Fireflies Holiday Lights Return to Segra Park in 2024

Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced Fireflies Holiday Lights is returning to Segra Park this winter. The Miracle on BullStreet kicks off November 15 for Opening night and will run through January 4 at Segra Park.

The Fireflies are launching a special Christmas in July gift for those in the Midlands to kick-off the 2024 Holiday Lights season. Fans can purchase two undated Holiday Lights tickets and one s'mores kit for $26. The tickets and s'mores kit are a $32 value, so make sure to purchase today to get the best deal for this holiday season! Fans can purchase the deal here.

Fireflies Holiday Lights will open November 15-January 4 with a few exceptions. The lights will be closed November 18-21, as well as Thanksgiving Day (November 28), Christmas Day (December 25) and New Years Day (January 1). The lights will be open 6 pm-9 pm each night.

"We're bringing back some of our fan favorite activities at the lights including the Fireflies Express, s'mores pits and kids craft stations," Team President Brad Shank said. "But this year, we're adding some new unique experiences like the opportunity to rent your own garden igloo in the middle of the light show on the infield. Plus, there will be more lights than ever before and new themed displays to continue to enhance our show and to make Columbia a destination for lights in the Southeast every winter."

Pricing will remain the same as the 2023 season. In November, fans can attend Fireflies Holiday Lights for $10 per person and in December attendees can purchase tickets for $12 per person.

"We know that everyone is feeling the inflation and increases in prices and how tough that is for families to find an affordable option for a fun night out," said Shank. "This is our way of spreading some Christmas cheer and making Fireflies Holiday Lights an event that everyone can attend without breaking the bank."

Children two years and younger can attend for free and military members, first responders and seniors aged 65+ can receive $2 off each ticket with a valid ID.

For more information about Fireflies Holiday Lights and other events at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com. To buy tickets for Fireflies Holiday Lights, visit FirefliesHolidayLights.com.

