Shorebirds Blanked by Nationals on Friday Night

July 26, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (35-58, 12-16) suffered their second consecutive defeat to the Fredericksburg Nationals (54-40, 19-9) by a final of 5-0.

The game was dominated early by each team's starting pitcher as Braxton Bragg threw five scoreless for the Shorebirds, allowing no runs on two hits with five strikeouts. His counterpart, Dustin Saenz, tossed four shutout frames, facing the minimum of 12 as he struck out four.

With the game still scoreless in the sixth, the Fred Nats produced the first run on an error off the bat of Elijah Green as Nate Ochoa touched home on the play. Cristhian Vaquero grew the lead to 3-0 with a two-run single. Brandon Pimentel made it a 4-0 with a run-scoring single to complete a bat-around inning for Fredericksburg.

The Nationals pushed another run across on a fielder's choice with the bases loaded as Pimentel picked up his second RBI in as many innings, putting Delmarva behind 5-0.

The Shorebirds were blanked by Fredericksburg pitching in the final two innings, leading the Nationals to their second shutout win of the week as they defeated Delmarva 5-0

Austin Amaral (2-1) earned the win in relief for Fredericksburg with Grabiel Salazar (0-2) taking the loss for the Shorebirds.

Delmarva will look to rebound on Saturday as they send Nestor German to the mound against Travis Sykora for the Nationals. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

