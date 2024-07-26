Torres Sends Fans Home Happy with 11th Inning Walk-off

July 26, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies' Erick Torres at bat

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies' Erick Torres at bat(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC - Erick Torres slapped an 11th-inning walk-off double to score Diego Guzman as Columbia beat the Lynchburg Hillcats 4-3 at Segra Park Friday Night at Segra Park.

After a fielder's choice and an error to kick-off the home half of the 11th, Diego Guzman stood at second with one out and the top of the order up. Erick Torres laced a 1-0 pitch on the inside half of the plate to the right field corner to bring home Diego Guzman to win the game 4-3. It was Columbia's second-straight game that ended with a walk-off knock and their fourth walk-off hit of the season.

It's the first time Columbia has had back-to-back walk-off wins since August 24 and 25, 2022 when they beat the Salem Red Sox via the last out win.

The Fireflies bullpen strong armed Lynchburg Friday evening. Josh Hansell led the charge, spinning four one-run innings with a career-best six strikeouts before handing the ball to Jarold Rosado. Rosado worked through the ninth and the 10th without allowing a hit and Ismael Michel (W, 2-0) retired Lynchburg in order in the 11th to seal the deal for Columbia.

The Fireflies jumped on Lynchburg's bullpen immediately. Diego Guzman pulled a one out double to right-center to start the fifth inning. Next, Erick Torres was hit by a pitch before a wild pitch scored Guzman to cut Lynchburg's lead to 2-1. After Austin Charles worked a single, Derlin Figueroa muscled a two out base knock to left to score Torres and Charles to flip the script and give Columbia a 3-2 lead.

Lynchburg tied the game in the eighth inning thanks to a wild pitch that plated Tommy Hawke and eventually sent the game to extras.

Lynchburg broke the scoreless tie in the top of the second inning. Wuilfredo Antunez led the inning off with a walk and was pushed to second on a single from Rafael Ramirez Jr. Next, Robert Lopez drew a walk to load the bases with no one out. After that, Lexer Saduy drove a sacrifice fly to deep left field to break the scoreless tie and plate Antunez. After that, Fireflies starter Jonatan Bernal forced Kevin Rivas to ground out to second and then punched out Fran Alduey to keep it a one-run ball game.

The Hillcats weren't done there though. Tommy Hawke led the third inning off with a base knock. The outfielder stole back-to-back bags and was able to score on a Christian Knapczyk sacrifice fly to center to double Lynchburg's lead to 2-0 before the end of the third inning.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Lynchburg Hillcats tomorrow night at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. RHP Mauricio Veliz (1-1, 3.79 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Lynchburg counters with LHP Alex Clemmey (1-4, 4.87 ERA).

Tomorrow night is Marvel's Defender of the Diamond Night at Segra Park. Fireflies assemble! We need your help to help defeat our arch nemesis Lynchburg Hillcats. Rendezvous with Captain America at Segra Park at 5 pm for our 6:05 mission and stick around afterwards to celebrate a job well done with a post-game fireworks show! Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.