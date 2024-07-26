RiverDogs and Cannon Ballers Postponed by Rain for Second Straight Night
July 26, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs Friday night contest against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers was postponed due to rain. Thursday's scheduled contest was also postponed. The teams will make up the game as part of a series next month in Kannapolis. A doubleheader, featuring a pair of seven-inning contests, remains scheduled for Saturday at 5:00 p.m.
Fans with tickets dated for Friday will receive a credit to their MyTickets account good for a future 2024 regular season game within 72 hours. A ticket dated for Saturday will be good for entry to both contests.
The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from July 26, 2024
- Big Inning Lifts Mudcats Past Red Sox - Carolina Mudcats
- Torres Sends Fans Home Happy with 11th Inning Walk-off - Columbia Fireflies
- Wood Ducks Take Doubleheader - Down East Wood Ducks
- Shorebirds Blanked by Nationals on Friday Night - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Nats Notch 10th Shutout Win - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Woodpeckers Drop Two in Twin Bill - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- RiverDogs and Cannon Ballers Postponed by Rain for Second Straight Night - Charleston RiverDogs
- GreenJackets Rained Out for Second Straight Night - Augusta GreenJackets
- Friday Night's Game Canceled Between Pelicans and GreenJackets - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Friday Night's Game Caneled Between Pelicans and GreenJackets - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Lynchburg 7.26 - Columbia Fireflies
- Cannon Ballers Announce 2025 Home Schedule - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Fireflies Holiday Lights Return to Segra Park in 2024 - Columbia Fireflies
- Carolina Drops Contest at Salem - Carolina Mudcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charleston RiverDogs Stories
- RiverDogs and Cannon Ballers Postponed by Rain for Second Straight Night
- RiverDogs and Cannon Ballers Postponed by Rain Thursday Night
- RiverDogs Ride Balanced Attack to 7-5 Win Over Cannon Ballers
- RiverDogs Open Homestand with 10th Shutout Win
- RiverDogs Leave Tying Run at Third, Swept by Fayetteville