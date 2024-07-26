Carolina Drops Contest at Salem

SALEM, V.A. - The Salem Red Sox used a used a pair of home runs as they beat the Carolina Mudcats 3-0 on Thursday night at Carillion Clinic Field.

Salem (50-43 overall, 16-11 second half) broke open a scoreless game in the fifth on an Albert Feliz solo home run.

The Red Sox added two more runs in the seventh when Stanley Tucker hit his second homer of the season for a 3-0 advantage.

Carolina (54-37 overall, 13-13 second half) managed just three hits in the game.

The series continues Friday night with first pitch is set for 7:05. The Mudcats are back at Five County Stadium on Tuesday, July 30 as they host the Charleston RiverDogs.

