Nats Notch 10th Shutout Win

July 26, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Dustin Saenz set the tone early, as the FredNats shutout Delmarva 5-0 to secure a series split at the minimum. FXBG improves to 19-9 (54-40), and the 'Birds are now 12-16 (34-58).

Saenz got the ball rolling with four scoreless innings, as the lefty surrendered just one base hit and struck out four men. But for the Shorebirds, Braxton Bragg matched that effort with five shutout frames, as the first half of this game was a bonafide pitcher's duel.

Amaral guided the Nationals through a scoreless fifth, before FXBG jumped on the Shorebird reliever Grabiel Salazar in the sixth. It all got underway when Ochoa reached second base on an E1, then a bunt single from Brenner Cox put runners on the corners. Elijah Green then rolled a ball to third base that got under the glove for an E5, as Ochoa came in to score. Cristhian Vaquero delivered the big blow with a two-run single to make it 3-0, then Brandon Pimentel pushed the lead to 4-0 with his single up the middle.

The Freddies made it 5-0 in the seventh, as Amaral, Mason Denaburg, and Bubba Hall guided Fredericksburg to their 10th shutout win of the year. Amaral (2-1) earned the win, and Salazar (0-2) took the loss.

In game five, Travis Sykora (1-3, 3.17) faces off against Nestor German (1-3, 1.64) on Harry Potter night.

